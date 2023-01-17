Entrepreneur Kevis Kumar Announces the Expansion of His Business & Marketing Educational Platforms

The self-made businessman is capturing the momentum of his own rapid success by helping others learn about digital marketing, e-commerce, and business

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevis Kumar – the British e-commerce expert and social media influencer who has founded six companies focused on helping others learn about digital marketing and business – is proud to announce that his educational platforms now support more than 100 clients from an increasingly wide range of countries.

“My motivation has always been to show people that they can live as they dream,” commented Mr. Kumar. “With my educational platforms, I wanted to create a community of like-minded people who are equally as ambitious by providing truly valuable content and knowledge that could be applied immediately.”

Growing up in London, Mr. Kumar learned early on that he wanted to better understand the fields of digital marketing and business to better his life. In just two years, he transformed his life by mastering the fundamentals of e-commerce and foreign exchange trading, allowing him to leave a warehouse job and start educating others.

His two core educational platforms - KK Income University and KK Forex Academy - offer courses and professional advice specific to what he has learned himself. On KK Income Academy, users can learn how to leverage leading platforms such as dropshipping with Shopify and Amazon FBA and automation, while KK Forex Academy offers a digital learning center that covers the basics through to technical market analysis of the foreign exchange market.

As a speaker of English, Italian, and Hindi/Punjabi, Mr. Kumar is also able to offer private coaching and mentorship to a broad set of students from across the world.

"I'm so proud, and grateful, for all our community has accomplished in only a few short years," added Mr. Kumar. "And I'm even more excited for all there is to come."

To learn more about Kevis Kumar and his business ventures, visit https://kevisbusiness.bio.link/.