Dental Laboratories Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 5.4% Forecast by 2030, Trends, Future Scope and Top Key Players

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases is a key factor driving dental laboratories market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental laboratories market size reached USD 30.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of dental problems, raising awareness of oral health, and rising demand and adoption of modern devices and technology are some of the key factors driving the market revenue growth.

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss is the main factor, driving the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of adults experienced mouth pain, and more than 80% of citizens are expected to have experienced at least one cavity by the time they are 34 years old. In at least one of their primary teeth, more than half of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 19 have a cavity. Furthermore, infections and inflammation of the gums and bones that support and surround the teeth are the primary causes of gum disease. This gum (periodontal) disease affects about 4 in 10 adults who were 30 years of age or older. Thus the prevalence of these tooth-related diseases is rising the demand for dental consumables.

In addition, rising demand and adoption of modern devices and technology in dental laboratories are rising the growth of this market. Several leading companies are developing and launching products for the development of dental laboratories. For instance, on 21 September 2022, 3Shape unveiled a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared TRIOS 5 Wireless, a brand-new, cutting-edge intraoral scanner that will make it simpler for dentists to transition to digital dentistry. The closed autoclavable scanner tip on the TRIOS 5 Wireless establishes a new standard in cleanliness. It is protected by scratch-free sapphire glass. In addition, it has single-use sleeves that are almost invisible, snug, and ultra-thin to cover the scanner's body and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. As a result, these emerging new technologies are increasing the growth of this market.

However, high costs and a lack of awareness in developing regions are two major factors that are preventing the growth of the dental laboratories market. People frequently downplay the seriousness of early oral problems which also is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, product recalling by government agencies is restraining the market growth revenue.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental laboratories market on the basis of product, equipment, material, prosthetics, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Orthodontic

Oral care

Endodontic

Implants

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

CAD/CAM system

Dental lasers

3D printing system

Dental radiology equipment

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metal-Ceramics

Plastics

Metals

Prosthetics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bridge

Crown

Dentures

Veneers

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the dental laboratories market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global dental laboratories market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The 3D printing system implants segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Emerging trends in the global dental crown and bridges market include 3D imaging and CAD/CAM technologies, which are expected to help treat dental conditions and drive market revenue growth. CAD-CAM technology simplifies dental lab work such as dental crowns, copings, and others for clinicians and dental lab professionals by utilizing digital work. Dental operators, technicians, and patients can now communicate effectively for CAD-CAM. They will be able to easily communicate their situations and care planning with one another by simply uploading the necessary files from their open-ended portal. For dental applications, CAD-CAM technology provides a variety of milling and 3D printing options. Immediate temporary restorations can be made if the dentist seems to have a chairside Dental 3D printing and milling unit while the final restoration is being generated by the dental lab.

The metal-ceramics segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The demand for ceramics in dental laboratories is being driven by an increase in dental crowns, implants, and fillings. Resin-based filling materials are becoming more and more common for both aesthetic and medical reasons. According to research, these resins contain ceramic fillers such as quartz, silicate glasses, or colloidal silica in amounts ranging from 35 to 85%. Although ceramic-filled resins have advantages, they are prone to wear when used as chewing surfaces. Inlays, onlays, and crowns made entirely of ceramic are consequently also growing in popularity. Furthermore, CAD-CAM systems are becoming more and more well-liked as they enable dentists to create custom dental ceramic blanks for every patient and fit them in the same appointment.

The dental laboratories market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in this region. For instance, on 29 July 2021, voclar Vivadent, a Liechtenstein-based market leader in cutting-edge dental solutions, and Exocad GmbH (exocad), a branch of Align Technology, Inc. and the industry's top manufacturer of dental CAD/CAM software, announced a strategic alliance. Numerous laboratories around the world use the industry-leading software applications from exocad and the smart system solutions from Ivoclar Vivadent. The two companies are currently working together to develop a captivating and distinctive advanced platform for dental technicians by fusing their strengths in hardware and software solutions.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global dental laboratories Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Envista, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., GC Corporation, Roland DG Corporation, COLTENE Group, Nexa3D, PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona.

