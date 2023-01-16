Soft Tissue Repair Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $21.60 Bn and Rise at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period.

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic soft tissue trauma injuries is a major factor driving soft tissue repair market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 14.46 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements in tissue reengineering techniques” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global soft tissue repair market size reached USD 14.46 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic soft tissue trauma injuries, rising popularity of minimally invasive therapies along with accessibility to board-certified healthcare professionals as well as rapid technological advancements in tissue reengineering techniques are some of the key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Soft tissue healing is the process, by which body replaces damaged tissue with living tissue, which consists of two steps, regeneration and repair. Soft tissue treatment includes evaluating and treating soft tissue injuries that are causing pain and abnormal function. Soft tissue repair materials are substances used to heal soft tissues such as muscles, fascia, blood vessels, or other supporting connective tissues. Significant efforts are being made to use biomaterials for a range of applications in soft tissue regeneration because it is possible to produce structures that closely mirror composition and structural features of target tissue, and which display excellent bioactivity. In addition, rising incidence of chronic soft tissue trauma injuries is one of the key causes driving growth of this sector. Osteoarthritis, soft tissue injuries to muscles, tendons, and ligaments, among other disorders, can make moving uncomfortable and limit ability to exercise. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, 34% of all workplace injuries are brought on by overexertion. 43% of injuries are sprains, strains, and tears also referred to as soft-tissue injuries or musculoskeletal injuries.

A recent trend in the market is rapid technological advancements in tissue reengineering techniques, which is gaining popularity as a means of overcoming constraints of conventional therapeutic methods such as invasiveness, post-operative problems, and volume loss. Congenital deformity, trauma, disease, or surgical excision are the three main causes of soft tissue damage. Biomaterials that serve as a support and autologous cells, including mesenchymal stem cells, can be used to create biological substitutes. This includes biocompatible biomaterials that can stimulate regeneration of soft tissue have come a long way.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Allergan, plc., Zimmer Biomet., CryoLife, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, LifeCell International Pvt Ltd., Smitt+Nephew., Wright Medical Group N.V., Johnson & Johnson., Stryker., and Organogenesis Inc.

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are listed as the regions segmented (MEA). Based on regional analysis, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate from 2023 to 2030. The introduction of non-fungible tokens in the area is just one of several recent developments that can be linked to the region's explosive growth. The non-fungible token is gaining acceptance in a number of Asia-Pacific nations, including China, India, and Japan. On the other hand, in terms of regional segmentation, North America raked in the most money from the non-fungible token market. The region is expected to experience market growth due to an increase in digital art, robust development, and cryptocurrency adoption.

Emergen Research has segmented the global soft tissue repair market on product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Tissue Mesh/Patches

Biological Mesh

Allograft

Xenograft

Synthetic Mesh

Tissue Fixation Devices

Suture Anchors

Interference Screw

Laparoscopic Instruments

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Breast Reconstruction

Skin Repair

Orthopedic Repair

Dental Repair

Hernia Repair

Dural Repair

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The tissue mesh/patches segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Tissue biologic matrices have just entered surgical mainstream in the healthcare industry. The effectiveness of elective and non-elective tendon surgical treatments has improved owing to developments in technology and use of tissue grafts. Usage of biologic grafts derived from human cadavers (allografts) and non-human animals (xenografts), such as cows or pigs, before being sterilized using various proprietary processing procedures, is an option for both autologous grafting and synthetic mesh products. These are major factors driving growth of this segment.

The breast reconstruction segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Tissue reinforcement utilizing allogeneic or xenogeneic Acellular Dermal Matrices (ADMs) is becoming more common in single-stage (direct-to-implant) and two-stage implant-based breast reconstruction after mastectomy. Plastic surgeons now have a special tool to enhance aesthetic results of implant-based reconstruction by enlarging and reshaping implant pocket, while also lessening invasiveness of surgical intervention, due to growing availability of acellular dermal matrices prepared from human or animal cadavers for tissue reinforcement. In addition, breast reconstructs are being repaired with autologous tissue patches, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 This is attributed to rising Research & Development (R&D) activities, increased funding and partnerships between major companies as well as favorable regulatory environment for devices for soft tissue repair, attractive medical reimbursement policies introduced by government as well as presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure

