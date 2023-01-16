Security Orchestration Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Upcoming Trend and Future Scope by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and automation in Information Technology (IT) security and increasing trend of work from home due to COVID-19 are key factors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global security orchestration market size was USD 2.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.52% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in organizations is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Introduction of remote working options for employees owing to COVID-19 and BYOD rules has helped many firms to adopt security orchestration successfully. It is expected that over 80% of businesses will have BYOD rules in place by 2022, while 76% of workers reportedly use their personal cell phones for work. However, despite the widespread use of BYOD policy, only about 33% of businesses have made it necessary for employees devices to be recognized with IT to install security software. Such factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

In addition, security orchestration platforms might offer asset categorization for a better understanding of their security. Risk of cyberattacks on any assets that are susceptible to cyber threats will be reduced by timely vulnerability patches. In addition to immediately gathering information about weaknesses by connecting with threat intelligence, it also provides integration with technologies that automate vulnerability management process.

Lack of knowledge among professionals about these kinds of attacks is one of the main causes businesses all over the world continue to be victims of cyberattacks and data breaches, which is a major factor hampering market revenue growth.

Download the FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1502

The Global security orchestration Report is a panoramic study of the overall security orchestration market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the security orchestration market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the security orchestration market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the security orchestration industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global security orchestration Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1502

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the security orchestration industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global security orchestration market based on technology, organization size, deployment, application, end-use:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Identifying Threats

Compliance Management

Ticketing Solutions

Network Forensic

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Government Organizations

Others

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the security orchestration market include:

IBM, Cisco System Inc., DXC Technology Company, RSA Security LLC, FireEye, Swimlane, Tufin, Palo Alto Networks, Accenture, and SIRP Labs.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period due to increasing technological improvements, application evolution, and organizational networks. This makes it difficult for security employees to understand the network and safety environment, which promotes cyber intrusions.

The IT and telecom segment is expected to account for a rapid revenue share due to rising demand for security orchestrations to increase food security. The telecom industry is moving swiftly due to increasing need for digitization and push of new innovative providers and business models.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising incidences of cyber-attacks. Security orchestration assists companies in improving response activities for cyber-attacks based on evaluation of their protective actions and risk posture.

On 06 January 2021, XSOAR solution is now available on Cyberbit skills technology platform and is integrated into realistic incident response simulations that leverage orchestration and automation. Cyberbit skills development platform will include ndustry-leading cybercrime technologies XSOAR, Palo Alto Network Next-Generation Firewall, finest SIEM products, and endpoint security solutions.

To view the detailed ToC of the global security orchestration market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/security-orchestration-market

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the security orchestration industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of security orchestration?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1502

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore More Reports by Emergen Research:

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market

Operating Room Integration Systems Market

Microfluidics Market

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market

Advanced Wound Care Market

Hearing Aids Market

Mobile Satellite Services Market

Bionics Market

Signal Intelligence Market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.