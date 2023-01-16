Temporary Protective Film Industrial Laminating Machine Market to Grow at 5.6% CAGR to Hit USD 179.37 Million by 2028

The Temporary Protective Film Industrial Laminating Machine Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the analysis period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Temporary Protective Film Industrial Laminating Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Manual Industrial Laminators and Automatic Industrial Laminators) and Application (Medical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Others),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 129.20 million in 2022 to US$ 179.37 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028..

Temporary Protective Film Industrial Laminating Machine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments Walco S.A.; HSING WEI MACHINE INDUSTRY CO., LTD; Surface Armor, LLC; LEETECH Co., Ltd; Crest Dutch Machinery B.V.; HMT Manufacturing, Inc; Jordon Glass Machinery; APL Machinery Pvt. Ltd.; Universal Laminators; and MECCANICA RONZANI Srl are among the key market players profiled in the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market report. Several other essential market players were also analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major players strategize their growth.

In 2021, S-One Labels & Packaging announced its partnership with Cellcoat Systems to bring the T14 Thermal Laminator to the narrow web labels and packaging market. The innovative design of the machine includes a lay-on roller, in-line corona treater, chill rollers, edge alignment, and inline slitting.

In 2020, Cleveland Menu Printing announced an agreement with Autobond Laminating to install Multi” 76 TPE-H, a new high-speed multifunctional thin and thick film laminator. The new laminator machine will provide Cleveland’s lamination department with outstanding laminating capability and increased greater versatility and capacity.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029796/

Companies Profiled in this report includes: HMT Manufacturing Inc,Hsing Wei Machine Industry Co Ltd,APL Machinery Pvt Ltd,Surface Armor LLC,Walco Inc,Ashton Industrial Sales Ltd (Universal Laminators), Meccanica Ronzani SRL,Crest Dutch Machinery BV,Jordon Glass Machinery Inc, LEETECH Co Ltd

Based on region, the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market size is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2021, Europe led the market with largest market share, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market from 2022 to 2028. The market growth in Europe is attributed to the proliferating aerospace & defense industry in the region. According to the International Trade Administration, the UK exports 98% of domestic aerospace production output. Temporary protective film laminators are used for the packaging of aircraft parts such as non-textile floor (NTF) covering, galleys, overhead bins, leading edges, wing spouts, and portholes to protect them from scratches and dirt during import and export.



Speak to Research Expert @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029796?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096



The growing adoption of advanced technology in the development of industrial lamination machines is fueling the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market growth in North America. Also, a significant rise in the production of automotive vehicles and a surge in demand for automobiles is propelling the growth of temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market in the region. According to a report by Experian, a financial data firm, electric vehicle (EV) registrations increased by 60% in the first quarter of 2022, accounting for 4.6% of all new vehicle registrations in the US. Such growth prospects in the EV industry fuel the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market, as the machine is used for the packaging of vehicles and their parts while transportation. The dependence on medicines and medical equipment is increasing worldwide owing to the rising incidences of different diseases with changes in environmental conditions and a rise in pollution. Medical equipment such as spirometers, ventilators, humidifiers, and nebulizers need to be safely delivered to health institutes, ensuring that they remain untouched and contaminant free, which highlights the demand for temporary protective film laminating machines in the medical device manufacturing industry. According to a report by the World Trade Organization, in the first half of 2021, the total imports and exports of medical equipment were valued at US$ 1,286 billion, representing the growth of 12.4% compared to the same period in 2020. Furthermore, in the first half of 2021, the medical goods industry comprised 6.1% of total world trade, compared to 5.4% in the second half of 2019. Such a rise in demand for medical devices has triggered the need for their import and export among different countries, in turn, propelling the demand for temporary protective film laminators to protect products against any kind of damage during transportation. Thus, a surge in the demand for laminating machines in the medical industry is further fueling the growth of the temporary protective film industrial laminating machine market.

For Buy This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029796/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

PressRelease: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/temporary-protective-film-industrial-laminating-machine-market