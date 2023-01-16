In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook By 2027 | CAGR of 9.8%

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for smartphone applications in automobiles and advances in technology for In-Vehicle Infotainment are driving the demand for the market.

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size – USD 25.51 billion in 2019, In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growth - CAGR of 9.8%, In-Vehicle Infotainment Industry trends – Growing demand from the APAC region.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global In-vehicle infotainment Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2021-2030. The report studies the historical data of the In-vehicle infotainment market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the In-vehicle infotainment industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the In-vehicle infotainment market.

The global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to reach USD 52.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on driver comfort and convenience has led to numerous In-Vehicle Infotainment systems being built that offer innovative features. Such features provide the driver with detailed vehicle knowledge and, as a result, improve safety and driving experience. Smartphones will significantly influence the In-Vehicle Infotainment market, as they are the most important networking gateways used by an infotainment system.

The Global In-vehicle infotainment Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The head-up display segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a steady CAGR predicted over the forecast period. The head-up system is equipped with the latest augmented reality technology. It uses a combination of sensors, cameras, GPS, and Wi-Fi to provide information while driving, which creates a demand for the market.

Direct competition between OE fitted and aftermarket goods is anticipated to drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment industry because the former is based on quality, while the second is largely price-driven. In developing countries, demand for OE products is therefore expected to be high.

Due to the rising trend in the low costs of passenger cars, the passenger car segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These cars are embedded with the latest advanced technologies that are expected to drive the in-vehicle infotainment system.

The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the in-vehicle infotainment market. The rise in disposable income and growing demand for a high-end and luxurious lifestyle in fostering the market demand in the region.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Clarion Co., Ltd., JVC Kenwood Corporation

𝐓𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vehicle-infotainment-market

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Head-Up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

OE fitted

Aftermarket

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The research report on the In-vehicle infotainment market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the In-vehicle infotainment business sphere.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐲𝐨𝐮?

𝐈𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲, 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟓𝟎-𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞:

Revenue forecasts to 2030 for In-vehicle infotainment Market, 2022 to 2030 Market, with forecasts for include report segmentation and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2030 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the In-vehicle infotainment Market, 2022 to 2030 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the In-vehicle infotainment Market, 2022 to 2030.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 @

Propane Market

Digitalized DNA Based Diet Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Emergen Research is a Market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.