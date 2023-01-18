Passion’s Coffee Partners with Iris Global to Provide Humanitarian Aid
EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in the Missouri Ozarks, Passion’s Coffee stands for much more than the love for gourmet coffee and the story behind each bean. The brand also makes its mark by impacting the lives of African orphans by partnering with Iris Global, the organization bringing the love of God to people in need.
The veteran and minority-owned Passion’s Coffee only deals with organically grown free trade beans for their specialty coffees. Their Guatemalan coffee beans received the Cup of Excellence as the Finca La Bolsa finalist.
The fascinating country of Guatemala is steeped in natural habitats and has a rich indigenous culture. The volcanoes in the region contribute to the distinctive characteristics of their coffee, especially that grown in Huehuetenango, an area with the ideal micro-climatic condition and elevations for this strictly hard bean grade.
Using the same thirst for great coffee, the team at Passion’s Coffee sources the finest coffees from around the globe, including from the cradle of its origins, Ethiopia.
Joining other significant names in the industry, including Starbucks, the coffee beans used are Rainforest Alliance certified, ensuring improved farmer livelihoods and minimal ecological impact as the alliance works toward increasing environmental, social, and economic sustainability. They also work with certified coffee roasters.
Passion’s Coffee’s philosophy is based on love and sharing, extending beyond just their communities and family to any corner of the globe where love is needed. Passion’s Coffee is founded on one person, and they honor Him wherever they can, including by giving back.
Choosing to support Iris Global, Passion’s Coffee donates 10% of its profits to assist them with its missions, was not a decision taken lightly. Passion’s Coffee wanted to support a charity with the same Christian principles and whose work glorifies God.
Iris Global is a Christian interdenominational missionary organization providing humanitarian aid wherever needed. Their outreach and development programs bring relief and healing to communities in Africa, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Humanitarian Aid remains Iris Global’s primary mission, serving the poor, regardless of their religious background. By sharing God’s love, they invest in people and strengthen communities, helping them develop through His miracles.
Jay Fernandez, CEO of Passion’s Coffee, stated, “We decided to partner with Iris Global because they have proven that they will meet the needs of the people regardless of their background.” He added, “They have no strings attached to their humanitarian mission.”
4 Hat LLC, the parent company of Passion’s Coffee, is known for its profit-sharing partnerships with organizations meeting various community needs globally. Through its various eCommerce, news, and specialty sites. Like its parent company, Passion’s Coffee never loses sight of its mission to assist others while trying new things and getting better.
Passion’s Coffee’s online coffee shop carries an exciting array of coffees, including medium roast Decaf. Home brewers can indulge their favorites, whether they like their coffee light, medium, or dark roasted. The light roasts include the Guatemalan Huehuetenango, the Brazilian Arabica, and the Colombian. A popular choice is the medium roasted Ethiopian Sidamo Washed. Those who love their coffee strong are never disappointed in the nearly double dark roast of the Italian Roast. With Passion’s Coffee, the lovers of this precious commodity can support more than just their daily coffee fix, thanks to the 10% Passion’s Coffee gives to Iris Gold.
About Passion’s Coffee
Passion’s Coffee, a subsidiary of 4 Hat LLC, continues in the same vein as its parent company, with integrity, faith, and purpose. The faith-driven veteran-owned and minority-owned online coffee business ensures that those who appreciate the world’s favorite beverage can enjoy some of the best specialty coffees.
It takes special knowledge to understand the differences between the various types of coffee beans, something that everyone at Passion’s Coffee wants to share. It starts with sourcing the best free-trade coffee beans and ensuring roasting them to perfection. While maintaining a passion for every member of the coffee community, Passion’s Coffee also continues to recognize His role in their existence. Through their deeply held beliefs, they unconditionally reach out to individuals in need through Iris Global by donating 10% of their profits.
Media Contact
Jay Fernandez
