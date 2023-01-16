275-Room Hotel Newest Venue to Open at Great Canadian Entertainment's New $500M Pickering Casino Resort

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment, Canada's leader in gaming and hospitality, today announced that the brand new 275-room Pickering Casino Resort Hotel is now open and accepting reservations .

Located east of downtown Toronto, Pickering Casino Resort Hotel is located within the Pickering Casino Resort, the newly opened $500M premier entertainment destination which features a 96,000 sq. ft. casino, Great Canadian Sportsbook, exceptional dining venues, a 2,500-seat theatre and event space, and flexible meeting space.

The brand-new hotel's 275 well-appointed guest rooms range from 388 sq ft to 775 sq ft, including 33 elegant and spacious suites with separate living space and 22 accessible rooms with thoughtful and convenient adjustments. All rooms and suites were designed with a residential feel and conveniences, sweeping city or lake views, and superior amenities including free Wi-Fi, fridge, safe and 55-inch smart TVs, as well as complimentary enclosed parking. As a special introductory benefit, until January 31, 2023, Great Canadian Rewards members receive 25% off the Flexible Rate for stays booked through December 30, 2023. Resort fees are waived for all hotel stays through February 28, 2023.

A short drive from downtown Toronto, the resort is a perfect destination for business and leisure, offering premier accommodations alongside flexible meeting and event space for up to 2,500 guests, catering, state-of-the-art technology and multiple entertainment options that are perfect for conferences, corporate meetings and retreats.

"We are committed to offering the very best in entertainment to destinations across Canada and continually heightening the experience for our guests while investing in the communities in which we operate," said Matthew Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "Pickering Casino Resort is a great example of our vision to introduce multi-venue attractions that anchor the very best in hospitality, dining, and entertainment, while allowing us to create over 1,000 meaningful jobs and provide significant economic benefit for Durham region.

Great Canadian Entertainment, along with our partners, are very excited to invite everyone to experience this very special resort and look forward to sharing more news as even more dining and amenities open over the coming weeks."

RESORT HIGHLIGHTS

Casino

Equipped with the latest in gaming technology, the casino features 2,200 slot machines, over 90 "live" table games and approximately 140 "live dealer" stadium gaming terminals, and the Great Canadian Sportsbook, a dedicated lounge where fans can watch their favourite teams compete and live domestic and international sporting events, enjoy their favourite game-day food and beverage options and place bets at one of several kiosks.

The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort

A highly anticipated 2,500 seat entertainment venue will host its first live event on January 28th and continue to feature the best in concerts, sports action and special events.

Dining (currently open)

Sun Sui Wah

Hong Kong's heralded Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant has delighted discriminating palates in Hong Kong and Vancouver for over three decades. The legendary Chinese restaurant's warm hospitality and elevated cuisine is now open at Pickering Casino Resort, offering authentic, refined Cantonese cuisine including handcrafted dim sum, premium live seafood, slow simmered soup, traditional Hong Kong style barbeque, and its world-renowned roasted squab. Reservations recommended.

CA·SU·AL

Enjoy CA·SU·AL, a gastropub experience with an expansive local craft beer menu and robust menu featuring meat, fish, pasta and shared plates to satisfy everyone's palate.

Rock House Grill

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Rock House Grill offers a variety of local café favourites from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Whether you're craving an omelet, salad, fried chicken or a burger with all the "fixins", Rock House Grill's casual vibe and great food is the perfect spot all day.

ZIOs

Whether you're traditional and prefer classics like pepperoni pizza, fettuccini alfredo, a chicken parmesan sandwich or enjoy artisan offerings like truffle mushroom or gyro pizza, ZIOs is cooking up fresh Italian pizza, pasta and sandwiches Wednesday – Sunday until 2 a.m.

Five additional restaurants, from quick serve and fast casual to fine dining - including Copperhorn Meet House - will open this winter, bringing nine distinct food and beverage concepts to the resort. The resort will also debut a host of new amenities such as a motion pool, health and fitness club, and a 24-hour business centre in the coming weeks.

Great Canadian Rewards

Great Canadian Rewards members can take advantage of exclusive offers, including the lowest available rates, free or discounted stays, and other valuable benefits at Pickering Casino Resort Hotel, and across the company's 12 properties in Ontario.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Great Canadian's largest project in its history is currently underway at Casino Woodbine in Toronto, Ontario, which once complete will include a 400-room hotel, 5,000-seat entertainment venue, new parkade, and multiple food and beverage venues.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports over 1400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program;

"PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com

