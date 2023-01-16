CityHealth Invests in Massive Expansion
CityHealth is Opening a New Montclair Village Clinic Location
We are a locally owned & operated clinic that believes everyone deserves world-class healthcare that is delivered in an inclusive, respectful, & caring way. We appreciate the opportunity to serve you.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 16th 2023 CityHealth will be opening the newly-renovated, state-of-the-art clinical facility in Montclair Village located at 1980 Mountain Blvd. Oakland, California. Approximate hours of Monday - Sunday 8am- 7pm. This location will be offering Primary Care, Urgent Care, and Pediatrics to the residents of Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda, Albany, Piedmont, Moraga, Orinda, Pleasanton, and the greater East Bay. CityHealth offers transparent cash pricing and in addition CityHealth is in-network for most insurance providers.
— Sean Parkin, Founder and CEO of CityHealth
“Since 2015 we’ve been working hard to provide accessible patient-first healthcare from our home base in California’s San Francisco Bay Area. We are a locally owned and operated clinic that believes everyone deserves world-class healthcare that is delivered in an inclusive, respectful, and caring way. We appreciate the opportunity to serve you,” says Sean Parkin, Founder and CEO of CityHealth
CityHealth is excited to announce that Dr. Ron Yalon will be leading the newest Pediatric division. Dr. Yalon has been a board-certified pediatrician since 2017. He is “excited to be a part of CityHealth to help your child stay happy and healthy!”
All CityHealth locations feature industrial-grade HEPA filters in all rooms and a modern, accessible floor plan designed to make visitors feel welcomed and comfortable. Same Day appointments are available, walk-ups are welcome, and appointments are not required for Urgent Care services.
“The last few years have been life altering. We at CityHealth haven’t been immune to the effects of COVID-19. CityHealth started as a small urgent care center and when COVID-19 hit we pivoted our company to meet the needs of California patients for COVID-19 testing,” says Dr. Barbara Kilian, Chief Medical Officer
About CityHealth
CityHealth's mission is to make healthcare accessible, comfortable, and human. CityHealth Urgent Care has been a leader in providing accessible Urgent Care in San Leandro and COVID-19 testing throughout the pandemic in and around the San Francisco Bay area. Check us out at www.cityhealth.com to learn more!
