Global Breast Cancer Management Market Size & Trends

Hologic Inc., Genomic Health, BD Inc., Danaher, Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Welch Allyn, Qiagen, Argon Medical Devices, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others are some of the key players operating in the breast cancer management market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Breast Cancer Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028 and accounted for a market revenue of USD 28.2 billion in 2022.



Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide and an efficient, accurate treatment and management plan is required to improve the diagnostics and post-care management is extremely crucial. Thus, the occurrence and mortality rate of the disease drives the global breast cancer management market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Breast Cancer Management Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the screening segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer management market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer management market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Diagnostics [Platform Based Products {Next Generation Sequencing, Microarrays, PCR}, Instrument Based Products {Imaging, Biopsy}]

Therapeutics [Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy]

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Screening

Diagnostic & Predictive

Prognostic

Research & Academics

Cancer Treatment

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers & Medical Laboratories

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





