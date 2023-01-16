Radar Simulator Market Size to hit US$ 2428.34 Mn, At 4.9% CAGR, Globally, by 2028

The "Radar Simulator Market Forecast to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners, Latest research report on “Radar Simulator Market Size, Revenue, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,428.34 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Increasing Demand for Skilled and Trained Radar Operators to Provide Growth Opportunities for Radar Simulator Market During 2022–2028. A rise in the number of modern air traffic control towers and advanced military technologies has created a high demand for operators that are capable of operating with modern-day on-ground aircraft-related equipment and other military technology. Radar simulators deal with large volumes of unprocessed radar signal data to uncover unidentified airborne threats, naval threats, or any other objects within the defined perimeters.

Adacel Technologies Limited, ARI Simulation, Buffalo Computer Graphics, Cambridge Pixel Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Micro Nav Limited, Collins Aerospace, Textron Systems Corporation, Ultra Electronics Inc. and Leonardo S.p.a – Prominent Market Participants in the Radar Simulator Market.

The Radar Simulator Market analysis has been carried out on the basis of component, system, and application. Based on component, the Radar Simulator Market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of system, the Radar Simulator Market is segmented into system testing and operator training. Based on application, the Radar Simulator Market is segmented into military and commercial. Based on geography, the radar simulator market is primarily segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.

Asia-Pacific comprises a few of the largest and most dynamic economies, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Asia’s economy continues to grow rapidly with strong progress in trading, making Asia-Pacific one of the leading and fastest-growing economies in the world. As per a report published by SIPRI in 2021, the total military spending in Asia-Pacific reached US$ 586 billion in 2021, which accounted for a rise of 3% than 2020; the spending is expected to continue to show an upward trend in the coming years as well. China and India were two of the major economies that increased their military spending, which is contributing to the growth of the radar simulator market in Asia-Pacific. China and India together accounted for 63% of the total military expenditure in the region. This rise in the military expenditure by these two is further expected to support the radar simulator market growth in the region. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, such as India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, witnessed a surge in the development and deployment of radar technology and systems. The growing incidents of cross-border disputes among countries such as China and India support the adoption of radar simulators and other advanced technologies for consolidating defense operations; radar simulators are employed to conduct effective operator training and equipment testing. These factors are augmenting the growth of radar simulator market in Asia Pacific region.

There has been an increase in the adoption of radar simulators among the military and defense forces across various countries, which has triggered investments in the development and research of radar simulation technology. This also drives the demand for highly skilled and trained radar operators across airports, air force base stations, naval ships, military cargo vessels, and naval ports. With the continuous projected growth of the aerospace and defense sector, the demand for skilled, trained, and experienced radar operators to safeguard the airspace, waterways, and land borders of countries is likely to surge during the forecast period. Hence, the burgeoning demand for skilled and trained radar operators across commercial and defense aviation sectors, and naval forces and military ground forces is anticipated to propel the radar simulator market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study: Concerns regarding security of public places, national borders, and land and naval ports as well as air force bases are increasing continuously across the world. Effectively managing and controlling airborne or naval, or ground threats with the help of radar systems have become an important paradigm for the military and security authorities of every countries across the world. Radar systems and radar simulators are increasingly gaining traction to ensure the safety of military operations and personnel as well as efficient training for radar operators. In the US, China, India, Japan, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, and the UK, among others, radar simulators are being employed to strengthen military forces for training operators to combat the threats from advanced airstrikes, which may occur frequently. Radar simulators further help military officials to devise counter plans against attacks from unidentified threats. Radar simulator procurement has increased in the military sectors across various countries and governments in these countries are proposing higher military spending budgets to help the military and defense sectors procure more advanced radar systems, along with radar simulators. This is augmenting the radar simulator market size. For instance, in June 2020, Dynetics, agreed into a deal to manufacture and supply radar simulators to the US Air Force and the Department of Defense. Further, in October 2021, Lockheed Martin signed a contract with the US Air Force to deliver radar threat trainer/simulators. Thus, the increasing military procurement of radar simulators are driving the radar simulator market growth.

