OCHO SUR PALM OIL MILL PLANT OBTAINS ISO 14001 AND 450001 CERTIFICATIONS
This is a proud moment for both Ucayali and for Ocho Sur. These certifications stand as testament to our commitment to environmental protection and the health and safety of our workers”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The palm oil mill of Ocho Sur, a business group engaged in the sustainable production of oil palm products and by-products, achieved the ISO 14001-2015 and ISO 45001-2018 certifications, in recognition of its good environmental practices and its occupational health and safety management system.
— Michael Spoor - CEO
ICONTEC Peru, a subsidiary of the official standardization body of Colombia, one of the main accreditors and certifiers in Latin America, Central America and the Caribbean, granted these certifications to the company as a result of the analysis, evaluation and audit that it performed on the management and operational processes used in Ocho Sur’s palm oil mill.
ABOUT ISO 14001 AND 45001
ISO 14001-2015 is one of the most widely recognized international certifications that distinguishes and validates the good practices that are used by a business for the protection of the environment in accordance with current legislation; while, ISO 45001-2018 is a certification for companies whose labor policies aid them in preventing injuries and diseases related to their activities, thus providing safe and healthy environments for workers.
The certifications were delivered at the mill plant headquarters located in the district of Nueva Requena, in Ucayali, in a meeting chaired by Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho Sur, that was also attended by other senior officials of the palm-growing company.
“As one of the most recognized standards organizations in the world, ISO certifies companies in 167 different countries. We are extremely proud of the team that we have in Peru who, through their commitment and dedication to the systemic protection of the environment and the people who work here, have made it possible for a company in this rural part of Peru to receive these certifications and the international recognition of high standards that accompany them. This is a proud moment for both Ucayali and for Ocho Sur. These certifications stand as testament to our commitment to environmental protection and the health and safety of our workers and they further support the high quality of the products and processes at Ocho Sur.” said the CEO.
Spoor also reaffirmed that, since Ocho Sur started operations in 2016, it has been bringing world class standards in social responsibility, worker protection and compliance with Peruvian laws to Ucayali.
Finally, he noted that its palm oil mill, besides being one of the most modern in South America, is an example of a circular economy operation as it reuses all products and by-products resulting from the production process in a sustainable way.
Pucallpa, January 12, 2023
About Ocho Sur
Ocho Sur is a leading business group engaged in the sustainable production of palm and palm by-products in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to a responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, the people and promotes inclusive economic development. Learn more about Ocho Sur at www.ochosur.com or follow us on our YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2cZi8GC9qEU1623Xc6SQ3w
