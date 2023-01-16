Global Collagen Market Size & Trends – Forecasts to 2028
CGelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc., Weishardt International, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Rousselot B.V., Collagen Matrix; Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., CONNOILS LL, Advanced BioMatrix; Inc., and Quantum Coating among others, are some of the key players in the global collagen market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Collagen Market is expected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2023 to USD 5.5 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The market’s expanding application across a range of industries, including the cosmetics industry, is anticipated to drive market demand. A further factor driving demand is rising consumer spending on health and wellbeing.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Collagen Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Collagen Market Insights
- As per the source outlook, the marine segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global collagen market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application, the healthcare segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global collagen market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc., Weishardt International, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Rousselot B.V., Collagen Matrix; Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., CONNOILS LL, Advanced BioMatrix; Inc., and Quantum Coating among others, are some of the key players in the global collagen market
By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Gelatin
- Hydrolyzed
- Synthetic
- Native
- Others
By Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Bovine
- Poultry
- Marine
- Others
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Food & beverages
- Healthcare
- Cosmetic
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
