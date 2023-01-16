Global Logistics Robots Market Size Will Reach USD 41.32 Billion with CAGR of 21.3%, By 2030 | Reports and Data
Logistics Robots Market Size – USD 7.38 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.3%, Market Trends – Increased emphasis on end-to-end process automation”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An important element fueling the expansion of the global logistics robots market is the increased emphasis on end-to-end process automation.
The global Logistics Robots Market size was USD 7.38 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.
The e-commerce industry's explosive growth is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth. The e-commerce industry is predicted to rise as a result of increased internet usage and a growing preference for online buying. To obtain a competitive advantage over brick-and-mortar retail businesses, e-commerce companies prioritised rapid delivery and enhanced packing quality.
The requirement for flexibility, an increase in Stock-Keeping Units (SKUs), and quick returns processing are factors that are causing e-commerce to necessitate logistics automation. Because of the huge boost in productivity that comes from their symbiotic interaction with people, the deployment of robots in logistics is particularly advantageous.
Industrial robots work alongside people in automated warehouses to complete the more labor-intensive and repetitive tasks, freeing up workers to concentrate on higher-value tasks. Due to the expansion of e-commerce, the demand for contactless delivery has drastically decreased in recent years.
Numerous technological firms are looking into autonomous robots for last-mile activities, and many businesses are investing extensively in cutting-edge logistic robots that are fueling the market's revenue growth. The usage of logistic robots is also present in more complex logistics procedures like dispatch and the transportation of goods across the last mile.
The market is expanding as more businesses use logistic automation for a variety of purposes, including transportation, order packaging, internal products movement, storage robots, and goods receipt and dispatch. For product receiving and dispatching tasks, logistics robots such automatic truck loading and unloading systems, which enable pallet insertion and removal from trucks automatically and with minimal user intervention, are employed. Automatic conveyors for boxes and pallets are also used to speed up the two main warehouse processes with the most daily movements, product reception and shipment.
Companies profiled in the market report include Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc, Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc, Relay Robotics, Inc, Alstef Group, KION GROUP AG, Midea, Bastian Solutions LLC., and Amazon.com, Inc.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
• The automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (ARMs), articulated robotic arms, and others categories make up the global market for logistics robots. The segment with the highest revenue share in 2021 was Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS). This category comprises stacker cranes, which are renowned for their capacity and agility when storing and retrieving goods from the racks, for both boxes (miniload) and pallets.
• The North American market will account for the greatest revenue share in 2021, according to regional analysis. Rising R&D efforts by numerous manufacturers to create cutting-edge and novel logistic robots are important elements anticipated to propel market revenue growth. During the projected period, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the quickest rate of revenue growth. India, China, and other developing nations in the area, as well as Japan, are increasingly taking the initiative to develop new items, which is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth.
• Geek+, a leader in AMR worldwide, introduced the RoboShuttle RS8-DA, an 8-meter high flexible arm robot, on October 14, 2021. Customers will be able to maximise the usage of their warehouses thanks to the new robot, which has the largest capacity in the industry. RoboShuttle offers a high-density, safe logistics solution in response to the growth of e-commerce and the requirement for systems that can intelligently manage constrained warehouse space. The robot is compatible with racks up to 8 metres high, bags, cartons, or boxes of various widths, and may boost area efficiency by five times.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global logistics robots industry into Type Outlook, Operation Area Outlook, Application Outlook, End-Use Outlook, Regional Outlook:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
Automated Guided Vehicles
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Articulated Robotic Arms
Others
Operation Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Indoor
Outdoor
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Custom Packaging
Loading & Unloading
Piece Picking
Delivery
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Healthcare
Retail
Agriculture
Manufacturing
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Advantages of Logistics Robots Report:
• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data
• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research
• Extensive regional analysis of the Logistics Robots industry
• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio
• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions
• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations
Conclusively, all aspects of the Logistics Robots market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
