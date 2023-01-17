Sanction Scanner Selected as 8th Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50
We have an active role in the fight against financial crimes with 300+ companies in 40+ countries. We are proud of the technology in products and the innovative approach supported by Deloitte”LONDON, UK, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deloitte, one of the world's leading consulting firms, recently held a special ceremony for the 17th Technology Fast 50, where it awards the fastest-growing technology companies in Turkey. Within the scope of the Fast50 Program, Turkey's most successful and promising technology companies were ranked according to their top performance.
— Sanction Scanner Founder & CEO Fatih Coşkun
At the ceremony hosted by HBR Turkey this year, Sanction Scanner stood out with its customer-oriented use of technology and was listed as 8th among the fastest-growing companies in this field in Turkey. According to the figures announced by Deloitte, the company grew by 695% between 2019-2021.
Sanction Scanner is a technology company that provides artificial intelligence-supported solutions for preventing money laundering and terrorist financing in the field of Regulation Technologies (RegTech). Provides AML scanning for customers and transactions in 3,000+ sanctions lists, watchlists, and PEP data from 220+ countries and regions. It also offers a real-time transaction monitoring solution. With this product, every transaction can be monitored, and it can be determined which one is suspicious. In addition, it analyzes this data instantly and presents it as a report to its users, offering an all-in-one compliance approach with 360° risk assessment. It supports the compliance and risk needs of customers with easy-to-use case management interfaces, a rapid integration approach, and a high-level customer satisfaction principle.
Digital Marketing Team
Sanction Scanner LTD
+44 20 4577 0427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn