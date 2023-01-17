Sanction Scanner Selected as 8th Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50

Deloitte Technology Fast 50

We have an active role in the fight against financial crimes with 300+ companies in 40+ countries. We are proud of the technology in products and the innovative approach supported by Deloitte”
— Sanction Scanner Founder & CEO Fatih Coşkun
LONDON, UK, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deloitte, one of the world's leading consulting firms, recently held a special ceremony for the 17th Technology Fast 50, where it awards the fastest-growing technology companies in Turkey. Within the scope of the Fast50 Program, Turkey's most successful and promising technology companies were ranked according to their top performance.

At the ceremony hosted by HBR Turkey this year, Sanction Scanner stood out with its customer-oriented use of technology and was listed as 8th among the fastest-growing companies in this field in Turkey. According to the figures announced by Deloitte, the company grew by 695% between 2019-2021.

Sanction Scanner is a technology company that provides artificial intelligence-supported solutions for preventing money laundering and terrorist financing in the field of Regulation Technologies (RegTech). Provides AML scanning for customers and transactions in 3,000+ sanctions lists, watchlists, and PEP data from 220+ countries and regions. It also offers a real-time transaction monitoring solution. With this product, every transaction can be monitored, and it can be determined which one is suspicious. In addition, it analyzes this data instantly and presents it as a report to its users, offering an all-in-one compliance approach with 360° risk assessment. It supports the compliance and risk needs of customers with easy-to-use case management interfaces, a rapid integration approach, and a high-level customer satisfaction principle.

Digital Marketing Team
Sanction Scanner LTD
+44 20 4577 0427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Sanction Scanner Selected as 8th Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Digital Marketing Team
Sanction Scanner LTD
+44 20 4577 0427
Company/Organization
Sanction Scanner LTD
London
London, WC1N 3AX
United Kingdom
20 4577 0427
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sanction Scanner is an anti-money laundering solutions provider established in 2019. We aimed to provide cost-efficient AML solutions that all-size businesses can use. Today, we are happy to serve in more than 40 countries with global AML solutions. The principal goal of Sanction Scanner is, to fight financial crimes. With our solutions, companies know their clients, monitor transactions, and check adverse media data. As we know, financial crimes destroy the economy and cause human trafficking, drug trafficking, and terrorist funding. With Sanction Scanner Software, your company won’t let it do that. Join our family today, and together we create a better world without black money.

Sanction Scanner

More From This Author
Sanction Scanner Selected as 8th Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50
Sanction Scanner Published an Annual Report for 2022 AML Insights
Sanction Scanner is named a Regtech100 company
View All Stories From This Author