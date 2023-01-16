Global Public Safety Software Market Size-Forecasts to 2028
IBM Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Wynyard Group, IntelliChoice Inc., Tyler Technologies, Inc., SysTools Software Pvt Limite, PTS Solutions, Inc., and Saltus Technologies among others, are some of the key players in the global public safety software market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Public Safety Software Market is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2023 to USD 23.5 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2028.
The major factors that are boosting the growth of the global public safety software market are the rising number of criminal activities, the growing number of natural disasters, the adoption of public safety software in law, and the growing technology development.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Public Safety Software Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the deployment outlook, the cloud-based public safety software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global public safety software market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the solution outlook, the computer-aided dispatch segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global public safety software market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- IBM Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Wynyard Group, IntelliChoice Inc., Tyler Technologies, Inc., SysTools Software Pvt Limite, PTS Solutions, Inc., and Saltus Technologies among others, are some of the key players in the global public safety software market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/public-safety-software-market-3917
By Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- On-premise Public Safety Software
- Cloud-based public Safety Software
By Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Computer-aided Dispatch Solutions
- Mobile Police Software Solutions
- Court Management Solutions
- Record Management Solutions
- Incident Management Solutions
By End-User
- Law Enforcement Agencies
- Municipal Police Departments
- Courts
- Fire Department
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com