Global Public Safety Software Market Size-Forecasts to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Public Safety Software Market is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2023 to USD 23.5 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The major factors that are boosting the growth of the global public safety software market are the rising number of criminal activities, the growing number of natural disasters, the adoption of public safety software in law, and the growing technology development.

Key Market Insights

As per the deployment outlook, the cloud-based public safety software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global public safety software market from 2023 to 2028

As per the solution outlook, the computer-aided dispatch segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global public safety software market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

IBM Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Wynyard Group, IntelliChoice Inc., Tyler Technologies, Inc., SysTools Software Pvt Limite, PTS Solutions, Inc., and Saltus Technologies among others, are some of the key players in the global public safety software market





By Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

On-premise Public Safety Software

Cloud-based public Safety Software

By Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Computer-aided Dispatch Solutions

Mobile Police Software Solutions

Court Management Solutions

Record Management Solutions

Incident Management Solutions



By End-User

Law Enforcement Agencies

Municipal Police Departments

Courts

Fire Department

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

