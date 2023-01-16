Kiosks Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Industry, Report & Forecast 2021-2026
Global Kiosks Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 11.2% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Kiosks Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global kiosks market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, product type, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 17 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026 ): 11.2%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 33 Billion
The growth of global kiosks market is being driven by the demand to improve customer experience. The demand for interactive systems in various retail sectors and growing trend of adoption of self-service technologies are expected to push the growth further. Additionally, improving touch screen technology and increasing penetration of internet is likely to aid the market. Further, the increasing demand from self-ticketing and self-service kiosks to food order will propel the growth. Moreover, the use of kiosks as a tool to analyse customer buying patterns and quick sales through kiosks are pushing the businesses to invest in the market. However, initial high cost and further maintenance cost may be a constraint in the growth of the market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Kiosks are self-service platforms that are designed to improve operational efficiency by involving automated process technology. They are modified computers used to streamline product and service delivery, obtain information, and facilitate transactions. They find application in various sectors such as medical, manufacturing, retail, service processing.
Based on type, the market is divided into:
• Interactive
• Non-Interactive
Based on product type, the industry can be segmented into:
• Self-Service Kiosks
o Automated teller machines (ATMs)
o Information
o Self-checkout
o Ticketing
o Photo
o Patient information
o Check-in
o Employment
o Others
• Vendor Kiosks
o Food
o Beverage
o Others.
• Bank Kiosks
• Advertising Display and Digital Signage Kiosks
• Others
The regional markets for kiosks include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, North America holds the largest share in the global kiosks market. This is attributed to increasing adoption of self-service kiosks in various sectors. The growing usage and application of kiosks and presence of key players in the region are expected to propel the market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to show fastest growth owing to the rapidly developing end use sectors. The shifting trend towards usage of self-ticketing, vending machines, ATMs and growing retail industry will push the growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are NCR Corporation, KIOSK Information System, SZZT Electronics, Shenzhen Co., Ltd., Acante Solutions Ltd, NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., SLABB Inc., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
