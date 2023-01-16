Latin America Alcoholic Beverage Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth 2022-2027
Latin America Alcoholic Beverage Market Bolstered By Burgeoning Popularity Of Premium Beers Will Grow At A Robust Pace During 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Bebidas Alcohólicas en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un estudio en profundidad del mercado, midiendo el crecimiento basado en tipo, canal de distribución, y regiones clave.
El informe profundiza en los factores y limitaciones que están dando forma a las perspectivas del mercado. Analiza las últimas tendencias del sector y estudia su impacto en el mercado global, incluidas las oportunidades que plantean. El estudio también evalúa la dinámica del mercado, abarcando los indicadores clave de la demanda y los precios, las amenazas de los sustitutos y los entrantes, y las perspectivas de las empresas, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos SWOT y de las cinco fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Alcoholic Beverage Market 2022-2027’ , gives an in-depth survey of the market, gauging the growth based on type, distribution channel, and key regions. The report delves into factors and constraints that are shaping the market outlook. It analyses the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market including the opportunities posed by them. The study also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, threats of substitutes and entrants, and company overviews, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2022-2027): 1,86%
La gran popularidad de los pubs, tabernas y restaurantes ha provocado un auge en la industria latinoamericana del alcohol. El principal impulsor de la industria es la creciente popularidad de los sabores distintivos de las cervezas como afrutado y de caramelo. El mercado pronto tendrá la oportunidad de capitalizar la creciente demanda de productos de Seltz duro de valor añadido a precios competitivos. A la gente también le gusta consumir cervezas premium importadas, lo que ha tenido un impacto positivo en el comercio entre las naciones latinoamericanas. El tamaño del mercado se valoró en 101 millones de dólares en 2021.
La demanda por parte del número de adultos jóvenes en todo el mundo, el aumento de la renta disponible y la creciente demanda de productos superpremium por parte de los consumidores son los principales motores del mercado mundial de bebidas alcohólicas. Aunque se espera que el elevado coste de los productos premium y super premium y el crecimiento del mercado de bebidas sin alcohol, impulsado por la creciente preocupación por la salud, impidan la expansión del mercado, se espera que la arraigada cultura del alcohol y la tendencia a tomar cerveza con los amigos superen estos factores obstaculizadores. Además, los nuevos desarrollos de productos a base de miel parecen ser una alternativa viable para crear nuevas bebidas alcohólicas para los consumidores e impulsar la futura expansión del mercado.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Any beverage that contains ethanol is considered to be alcoholic, colloquially called alcohol. It can be consumed lawfully in a number of nations, with accord to the regulations governing their manufacture, sale, and consumption in more than a hundred nations. Producers of alcoholic beverages frequently release new goods with added flavourings.
By type, the market is divided into:
Beer
Ale
Lager
Hybrid
Distilled Spirits
Rum
Whisky
Vodka
Other
Wine
Sparkling
Fortified
Other
Others
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
On-Premise
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Online Retail Stores
Liquor Stores
Other
Key regions covered include:
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Chile
Others
Market Trends
Whiskey and vodka are becoming increasingly popular among South American consumers, which is predicted to control the related markets in this region. Millennials also raised the desire for ethnic premium, super-premium, and flavoured spirits. Following the pandemic, a renewed emphasis on national pride and the need to support local businesses as part of purpose-driven strategies has inspired manufacturers in Mexico and Brazil to launch programmes promoting neighbourhood eateries and shops. These programmes preserve brand relevance while avoiding conflicts with numerous jurisdictions that forbid drinking alcohol during lockdown, such as those in Mexico and Ecuador.
After the pandemic, takeout and delivery will probably still be popular in some capacity, so beverage firms need to figure out how to incorporate their products into these orders. This can include regionally specific RTD cocktails and specially priced food and drink combos. During the forecast period, the internet retailing segment is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate. This can be attributed to suppliers putting more effort into implementing cutting-edge e-commerce trade technologies, as deliveries of alcohol to the doorsteps are made possible by online retail. As a result, the market is expanding because of an e-commerce portal’s rising demand for super-premium wine products.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Anheuser-Busch Inbev
• Bacardi Limited
• Beam Suntory Inc.
• Constellation Brands Inc.
• Diageo Plc
• Heineken Holding NV
• Molson Coors Brewing Co.
• Pernod Ricard SA
• SABMiller Ltd.
• United Spirits Ltd.
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
