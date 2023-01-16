By 2030, the Medical Device Reprocessing Market will be worth USD 1.83 Billion | Emergen Research
Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders and surgical procedures is a key factor driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.
The global medical device reprocessing market size reached USD 1.83 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Designing reusable medical devices continues to be a more durable response to supply interruption. Although many healthcare institutions have been effective in cutting supply chain costs, the sustainability and resilience of the supply chain have suffered as a result.
As well as new entrants in the Medical Device Reprocessing market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.
Some major companies in the global market report include Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Innovative Health, Vanguard AG, SureTek Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, SteriPro, Medivators Inc., and The 3M Company.
Market Scope:
One of the report’s central components is the broad Medical Device Reprocessing market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.
Reports Highlights:
The reprocessing medical device segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Cleaning, sterilizing, repairing, refurbishing, disinfecting, and reconditioning discarded medical devices are known as medical device reprocessing.
In the healthcare business, medical devices are utilized in a number of procedures, including but not limited to diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and enhancing the health and well-being of monitored individuals.
The key factor driving revenue growth of the medical device reprocessing segment is rising use of reprocessed goods in different cardiac operations and blood pressure monitoring applications.
Emergen Research has segmented the global medical device reprocessing market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Reprocessing Support and Services
Reprocessing Medical Devices
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Cardiology
Gastroenterology
Gynecology
Orthopedic
General Surgery
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Healthcare
Regional Bifurcation of the Medical Device Reprocessing Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Radical Features of the Medical Device Reprocessing Market Report:
The report encompasses Medical Device Reprocessing market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Medical Device Reprocessing industry
