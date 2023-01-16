Lung Cancer Surgery Market Research Report till 2030 : Rising demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS)

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 5.72 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.8%, Market Trends – Rising demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Lung Cancer Surgery industry for the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The global lung cancer surgery market size was USD 5.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of lung cancer due to sedentary lifestyle is a major factor driving market revenue growth. The most common cancer that results in mortality globally is lung cancer. In the U.S., an estimated 236,740 people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022. 3.08 million middle and high school children use at least one tobacco product, including e-cigarettes, while almost 40 million American adults still smoke cigarettes. The U.S. spends about USD 225 billion annually on medical treatment to cure diseases brought on by adult smoking.

The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor of the dynamically altered market scenario. The report covers a comprehensive impact analysis of the global health crisis on the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers the current and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market and its key segments.

The Global Lung Cancer Surgery Report is a panoramic study of the overall Lung Cancer Surgery market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Lung Cancer Surgery market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Lung Cancer Surgery market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Lung Cancer Surgery industry.

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Accuray Incorporated, General Electric Company, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun SE, Medtronic plc, AngioDynamics, Inc., and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The surgical instruments segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Advanced surgical tools have improved flexibility and convenience of use of devices in complex surgical operations, which promotes lung cancer surgical procedures. Furthermore, technological advancement has aided expansion of the surgical energy instruments segment. Power surgical instruments save surgery times by providing steady performance and top-notch functionality. These are the key factors affecting transition from manual to powered surgical equipment.

The thoracotomy segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. A thoracotomy is a surgical technique that involves making an incision between ribs to examine and access lungs or other organs in the chest or thorax. This surgical procedure is less expensive than open chest surgery conducted by a thoracotomy, which is expected to drive market revenue growth. Its various other benefits, such as fewer issues, faster healing, shorter hospital stays, and less blood loss, are also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to significant investments in healthcare facilities. In addition, presence of key players is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. For instance, in February 2020, Intuitive, a worldwide technological leader in minimally invasive care and pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, announced to acquire Orpheus Medical, a privately owned company, to deepen and expand its integrated informatics platform. Orpheus Medical provides hospitals with information technology connection as well as experience in surgical video processing and archiving.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Lung Cancer Surgery industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Surgical Instruments

Monitoring Devices

Endoscopic Instruments

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Thoracotomy

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Cancer Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

