Olfactory Neuroblastoma Market Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics & Industry Analysis Report 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olfactory neuroblastoma is a rare type of cancer that affects the olfactory nerve, which is responsible for the sense of smell. It usually originates in the nasal cavity and can metastasize to other parts of the body if left untreated. In most cases, patients are diagnosed with Stage I or II disease, which can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy. It is also known as esthesioneuroblastoma or olfactory neuroepithelial tumor. It is considered a low-grade malignancy and is mostly seen in adults aged 30 to 60 years.

The global olfactory neuroblastoma market is expected to grow at a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. As per the American Cancer Society (ACS), the chance of developing olfactory neuroblastoma during one's lifetime is around 1 in 1 million. Various factors that are driving growth in the market include increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis of cancer, the emergence of innovative treatments for rare forms of cancer, growing government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investments in research activities related to oncology.

The companies are focusing on product launches, acquisitions and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Biotech Pharmaceuticals acquired Neuroblastoma Research Center to expand its portfolio of olfactory neuroblastoma drugs. This acquisition is expected to help the company gain a competitive edge in the global market.

In addition to product launches, the companies in the global olfactory neuroblastoma market are focusing on strategic collaborations with various organizations to gain a competitive advantage. For example, in March 2021, ImmunoPulse announced a strategic collaboration with the Children's Oncology Group (COG) to develop and commercialize novel olfactory neuroblastoma therapies. This collaboration is expected to help the company gain a competitive edge in the global market.

The Chemotherapy segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global olfactory neuroblastoma market in 2021 due to the widespread use of chemotherapeutics as treatment for olfactory neuroblastoma. Chemotherapy involves the use of various drugs to eliminate or slow down the growth of cancer cells. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of chemotherapy for advanced stages of olfactory neuroblastoma.

Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Ltd., Astrazeneca, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2019-2030)

Chemotherapy

Surgical Excision with Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy drugs

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2019-2030)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Major Regions Covered in the Olfactory Neuroblastoma Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

