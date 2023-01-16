Orthopedic Power Tools Market to Surpass USD 2.20 Billion by 2030 | Reports and Data
The global orthopedic power tools market size is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, according to Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthopedic power tools market size was USD 1.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.
Orthopedic procedures are becoming more and more necessary to treat conditions like osteoarthritis (OA), fractures, osteoporosis, etc., which is driving up demand for orthopaedic power equipment. Nearly 30 million persons were reported to have osteoarthritis in 2017, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
Osteoarthritis is more common as people get older, and it starts in approximately 80% of those over 65. The demand for technical advancements in orthopaedic operations has increased due to the rising number of accidents around the world, which has also had a beneficial impact on the market's expansion.
The increased incidence of osteoporosis contributes significantly to the demand for orthopaedic procedures and, eventually, power tools. Osteoporosis is a serious problem everywhere due to the expanding elderly population, particularly in developing countries. The need for orthopaedic surgery power tools is also being fueled by an increase in the frequency of delicate fractures of the wrist, hip, and spine. One of the primary factors affecting the market expansion is the technological and operational advancements in tool designs through time. Regulations pertaining to the standardisation of operating room supplies are being promoted by numerous governments and corporate entities more frequently.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
• The orthopaedic power tool market is divided into four categories based on type: large bone, tiny bone, high-speed power tools, and orthopaedic reamers. The market's highest share belongs to the large bone power tool category. Due to factors including the increase in accidents, sports injuries, and orthopaedic, this market is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.
• Pneumatic-powered systems, electric-powered systems, and battery-powered systems are the three technology-based market segments. The two main categories of power tools in this industry are conventional and disposable. In recent years, people have started favouring single-use or disposable instruments over traditional or reusable ones.
• Due to rising healthcare costs in the United States, North America has the greatest share of the market under study. The presence of highly qualified orthopaedic physicians in the nation is also contributing to the expansion of the American market. The region's demand for orthopaedic surgical power tools is being driven by the rising demand for orthopaedic operations. Long-term market growth is also influenced by additional factors, such as technology developments connected to orthopaedic procedures in the US.
Companies profiled in the market report include:
ConMed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, DePuy Synthes, B Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Micro Aire, De Soutter Medical, and Aygun Surgical Instruments.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global orthopedic power tools industry into Type Outlook, Technology Outlook, Regional Outlook:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
• Large Bone
• Small Bone
• High-Speed
• Single Use (Disposable)
• Orthopedic Reamers
• Consumables
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
• Pneumatic
• Battery Operated
• Electric
Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:
The Biodefense report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.
• North America (USA and Canada)
• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)
• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy.
