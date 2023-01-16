CHAR Technologies Attends Davos Discussions on Climate Change and Green Energy Transition

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: YES) is pleased to announce that CEO, Andrew White, and Board Member, Hugh Cleland, have been invited to attend climate change and green energy transition events concurrent with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 16th to 20th, 2023.



The week of WEF events will provide an international platform for a wide range of companies to showcase technologies with the potential to decarbonize hard-to-abate heavy industry sectors such as steel and cement, as well as to advance the global energy transition to energy products like green hydrogen and renewable natural gas.

“Davos presents a great opportunity to share CHAR’s Canadian decarbonization technology on a global scale,” said CHAR CEO, Andrew White. “The governments of Canada and Ontario recently invested over $12.8M for our Thorold, Ontario, woody biomass to renewable energy facility and thanks to their support we believe, with the right strategic partners, the business model can be globally replicated. We look forward to the coming week of events and networking to broaden our international exposure.”

CHAR leadership is joining the delegation from the Altru Institute, a think tank dedicated to the commercialization of innovative breakthrough technologies to combat global climate change, as they present and network in the coming week.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished in the Canadian renewable natural gas and biocoal space,” says CHAR Board Member, Hugh Cleland. “Of particular interest to me, is educating the international community that we are also a proven green hydrogen ready technology. The world needs creative solutions now more than ever and I’m confident our flexibility on feedstock intake and bespoke renewable outputs will be of great interest to executives and government officials attending Davos.”

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a cleantech development and services company, specializing in organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development, custom equipment for water treatment, providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

Contact

Andrew White, Chief Executive Officer

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

Mark Korol, Chief Financial Officer

E: m.korol@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521 3654

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about CHAR and its business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such statements reflect CHAR’s current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management’s Discussion & Analysis dated August 25th, 2022, and available under CHAR’s profile on www.sedar.com. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and CHAR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.