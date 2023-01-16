External Defibrillator Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global External Defibrillator Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Need To Respond To Cardiac Arrest Emergencies In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global External Defibrillator Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global external defibrillator market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, end-uses, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027):8.8%
The global market is expected to be driven by the rising need to respond to cardiac arrest emergencies. A rise in focus on public access defibrillators (PAD) by public and private organisations is fuelling the external defibrillators market growth. Also, the expanding number of major players in the development of advanced defibrillator devices, the rapidly growing geriatric population with an increased risk of cardiac arrest, and the rising frequency of cardiac disorders are fuelling the market expansion.
Growing awareness regarding cardiovascular events in developing markets is another key driver for the market. Additionally, the growing geriatric population is increasing the prevalence of all types of chronic disorders, which in turn, affect the heart. This is increasing the number of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) installed in hospitals, pre-hospital care settings, and even primary-care clinics.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Defibrillators are medical devices that give therapeutic shocks to the patient’s heart in life-threatening disorders, such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. External defibrillators are life-saving medical devices that employ paddles or electrode pads to deliver defibrillating shocks to identify and repair life-threatening irregular heart rhythms in situations of unexpected cardiac arrest.
By product, the global external defibrillator market is divided into:
• Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators
• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
• Manual External Defibrillators
• Automated External Defibrillators
o Semi-Automated ED
o Fully Automated ED
The end-uses of the market are:
• Pre-Hospital
• Public Access Market
• Hospital
• Home Healthcare
• Alternate Care Market
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
An increase in the adoption of technologically advanced defibrillator devices and a rise in demand for quality medical care are the key factors for the growth of the external defibrillator market. The growing emphasis on the installation of defibrillators in public locations, and the availability of defibrillators in offices, schools, shopping malls, grocery shops, and airports, drives the market expansion.
Further, increasing focus by leading market participants on public access to defibrillators and an increase in the number of training and awareness programmes around the world are a few factors driving the growth of the external defibrillators market. Developments in the creation of next-generation external defibrillators to improve safety and effectiveness are expected to provide lucrative market prospects.
Key Market Players
The major players in the marketare Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
