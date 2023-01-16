3D Printed Implants Market Size Expected To Reach $5.36 Billion By 2027

3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 3D printed implants market. As per TBRC’s 3D printed implants market forecast, the 3D printed implants market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.36 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the 3D printed implants market is due to the increasing prevalence of various medical conditions. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3D printed implants market share. Major players in the 3D printed implants market include 3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC, SLM Solutions Group AG.

Trending 3D Printed Implants Market Trend

Many companies in this market are collaborating with various hospitals and rehabilitation centres to provide customizable devices for the specific needs of patients. These collaborations are aimed to be mutually beneficial for both, as the companies can use the network of the hospitals to promote their product and the hospitals would get customizable devices at their convenience. For example, In September 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a collaboration with Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to encourage innovation in the 3D medical devices and implants. Similarly, in July 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation announced commercial partnership with dentalcorp Holdings to develop dental implants.

3D Printed Implants Market Segments

• By Application: Dental, Orthopedic, Cranio-maxillofacial

• 2) By End Users: Medical And Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Institution

• 3) By Implantation Technology: Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition, Laminated Deposition, Two-photon Polymerization

• By Geography: The global 3D printed implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D printed implants are artificial devices used to replace a missing or damaged biological structure in the body and are manufactured by laying successive layers of material using inputs from a digital 3D model.

The 3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 3D Printed Implants global market size, drivers and trends, 3D printed implants global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and 3D printed implants global market growth across geographies.



