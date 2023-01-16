School Furniture Market to hit US $ 7,363.94 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.6% CAGR: The Insight Partners
Growing Trend of Ergonomic Furniture to Escalate School Furniture Market GrowthNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners on “School Furniture Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material Type (Wood, Metal, Plastic, and Others), Product Type (Benches and Chairs, Desks and Tables, Storage Units, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Contracts/Bids)” The school furniture market was valued at US$ 5,047.95 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7,363.94 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.
School Furniture Market - Strategic Insights
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in US$ 5,047.95 Million in 2021
Market Size Value by US$ 7,363.94 Million by 2028
Growth rate CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028
Forecast Period 2022-2028
Base Year 2021
No. of Pages 140
No. of Tables 85
No. of Charts & Figures 82
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Material Type, Product Type, and Distribution Channel
Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America
Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Based on material type, the global school furniture market is segmented into wood, metal, plastic, and others. The wood segment held the largest market share of the global school furniture market in 2021. Wooden furniture is highly preferred in schools, owing to the high manufacturing output of wooden products in comparison to other materials. Moreover, wood is conventionally looked at as the most preferred material for furniture production. This has led to increase in consumption of wood at higher rate for school furniture. Further, plastic is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The demand for affordable and lightweight materials in the school furniture industry gives rise to the adoption of plastics instead of heavy-weight metals in modern furniture designs. Owing to the high-performance material properties of plastic, the demand for plastic furniture is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.
The global school furniture market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. North America held the largest revenue share of the global school furniture market in 2021. Major factor driving the market in the region is the potential growth of education infrastructure and high adoption of hybrid technology in the region. The effective manufacturing and trade policies support the growth of the market across the globe. In addition, educational institutions in this region are acknowledging the importance of ergonomic during the purchase decisions for classroom furniture. They are highly focusing on adopting flexible furniture according to the age group and height of students. All these factors are influencing the market growth for school furniture in this region. Moreover, players operating in the school furniture market are focusing on adopting different strategies such as investments in innovative technology and new product launches.
School furniture plays a crucial role in creating healthy environment. An attractive classroom can have a highly positive impact on education. Selection of good-looking furniture for classrooms not only increases the aesthetic appeal but also provides comfort and convenience to teachers and students. The furniture of school is considered as assets of any school. They are usually durable and lightweight, which make them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. School furniture can be stored and cleaned easily unlike the others furniture that is used at homes, office, and other commercial sectors. Players operating in the market are competing with each other based on product quality, price, and product differentiation. The global school furniture market is segmented by material type, product type, distribution channel, and geography.
The report includes the segmentation of the global school furniture market as follows:
The material type segment for global school furniture market includes into wood, metal, plastic, and others. The product type segment of global school furniture market is segregated into benches and chairs, desks and tables, storage units, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global school furniture market is categorized into specialty stores, online retail, and contracts/bids. By geography, the global school furniture market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The global school furniture market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The global school furniture market in Europe is sub segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.
School Furniture Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
A few players operating in the global School Furniture market include Fleetwood Furniture Herman Miller, Inc., KI, Steelcase Inc., Virco, Inc., Scholar Craft, Global Furniture Group, Educan, Ven-Rez and Mitybilt. Players operating in the School Furniture market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They are also focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and mergers & acquisitions.
In 2021, North America held the largest share of the global school furniture market. The rise in the educational infrastructure would cater the demand of school furniture in the region. The region is also flourishing owing to the presence of manufacturing facilities.
