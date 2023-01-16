3D Printing Metal Market is expected to Cross US$ 2.95 Bn in Revenues by 2032-end with CAGR of 21.4%

3D Printing Metal Market

Sales of 3D printing metals are anticipated to surge at 24.1% CAGR through 2032.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

According to Persistence Market Research the 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is valued at US$ 422.9 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.95 Bn by 2032, expanding at an astonishing CAGR of 21.4% over the next ten years.

3D Printing Metal Market Segmented by Production Process – Powder Bed Fusion | Directed Energy Deposition | Material Jetting | Binder Jetting | Metal Extrusion | Photo Polymerization.

3D Printing Metal Market is an emerging technology which is revolutionizing the fabrication of metal products, components, and tools. 3D printing metal allows manufacturers to produce complex designs quickly and cost-effectively, as well as enabling entirely new forms of production. 3D printing metal offers improved surface finish, better dimensional accuracy, and increased design flexibility compared to traditional manufacturing techniques. 3D printing also eliminates the need for costly tooling and machining operations – instead, a 3D printer can fabricate a part from start to finish with only a digital 3D model of the desired output.

One type of 3D printing technology that has seen significant growth in recent years is selective laser melting (SLM). SLM is a process whereby fine layers of powdered metals are melted layer-by-layer using a laser beam to create 3D parts that are almost identical to their digital 3D model. This process allows manufacturers to produce intricate parts with superior strength and light weight while reducing material waste and labor costs associated with traditional manufacturing techniques.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

• 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐤 𝐀𝐁

• 𝐀𝐓𝐈 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬

• 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

• 𝐑𝐢𝐨 𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨

• 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐱𝐥𝐞 & 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

• 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬

• 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐚 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬

• 𝐆𝐊𝐍 𝐏𝐋𝐂

• 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐱𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

• 𝐀𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 & 𝐃𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐥

• 𝐇ö𝐠𝐚𝐧ä𝐬 𝐀𝐁

• 𝐯𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁Ö𝐇𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐄𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐡𝐥 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨 𝐊𝐆

• 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

• 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

• 𝐂𝐍𝐏𝐂 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

• 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐰

• 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐍𝐕

• 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐲𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

• 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜, 𝐈𝐧𝐜

• 𝟑𝐃 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐁 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

• The global 3D printing metal market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.95 Bn by the end of 2032.

• The U.S. holds a dominating share of the global market.

• Growing demand for lightweight, high-performance components having complex geometric shapes is promoting the use of innovative production processes over conventional ones.

• The aerospace sector holds a significant share of the demand for 3D printing metals.

• Key market participants are actively expanding their manufacturing capabilities to cater to the rising demand.

Implementing 3D printing results in less material wastage in the form of process scrap by eliminating the need for expensive tooling and cutting down the number of manufacturing or processing steps, which results in a leaner supply chain. The costs associated with conventional manufacturing include the expensive CNC programming of machines, CAM programs, transfer time, and cost of multiple operations, labor, and management of multiple vendors, which can be eliminated through 3D printing metal.

Companies operating in 3d printed metallic components have been focusing on various strategies such as collaboration agreements with other companies or research organisations across different regions; product launches; mergers & acquisitions; among others which would help them increase their customer base along with gaining competitive advantage over their peers operating in same business domain.

For instance: In March 2021 Exone Company introduced its latest product called X1 25PRO™ which was designed specifically for industrial grade production using SLM process enabling customers having full control over their production cycles without sacrificing part quality or repeatability capability from batch-to-batch runs.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 -

What is the Current Valuation of the 3D Printing Metal Market?

What is the CAGR of the 3D Printing Metal Market during the Forecast Period?

What is the Anticipated Size of the 3D Printing Metal Market in 2032?

What Region is Most Lucrative for 3D Printing Metal market?

Which Segment is the Highest Contributor in the 3D Printing Metal market?

