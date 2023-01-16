Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market to grow to around USD 11,200.5 million by 2028
The global industrial protective footwear market was worth around $4300 mn in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $11200 mn by 2028 ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial protective footwear market grasped a revenue growth of USD 4,300.4 million in 2021 and is projected to grow to around USD 11,200.5 million by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 8.2% during the forecast period. Consumers utilize a range of industrial protective footwear Markets, including plastic, leather, and rubber shoes, to safeguard themselves against harm caused by falling items, electrical contacts, moving parts, and other hazards during industrial labor. The main characteristics of industrial safety footwear are aesthetic appeal, comfort, innovation, and safety. In order to create a safe workplace and comfort for workers, shoe manufacturers all over the world have focused on incorporating these qualities into their goods over time. The use of industrial protective footwear is majorly in transportation, manufacturing, transportation, and chemical industries.
The expansion of the global industrial protective footwear market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization, expanding end-user sectors like oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food, and mining as well as rising government measures to improve worker safety at the workplace. In addition to this, as an alternative to bulky boots, manufacturers are producing new lightweight protective footwear. Standards for protective footwear are always changing since modern footwear is far more sophisticated than earlier models and offers greater protection, thereby boosting the growth of the market. However, industrial protective footwear is a prestige product with a higher price tag than regular footwear. Industrial protective footwear's market expansion would be hampered by this. However, a lack of knowledge about worker safety in SME companies, particularly in emerging markets, also restrains market expansion. Further, sales of the cheap, low-quality protective footwear have resulted from the presence of local producers who create products cheaply by using fake and inferior materials, prohibiting the market from growing. On the other hand, the demand for safety footwear would also expand over the projection period as a result of specific training programs and the creation of new, demanding safety requirements.
The industrial protective footwear market was significantly impacted by COVID-19. This is majorly attributed to supply chain disruptions, restrictions on personal movement, retail store closures, and lockdowns. The result was a collapse of the economy and the closing of numerous factories. Additionally, the market for industrial safety footwear declined as a result of a decrease in demand for industrial protective footwear as several end-users including transportation and construction were severely hampered during the pandemic period.
The global industrial protective footwear market in this research analysis is segmented as type, products, applications, and region. Type is divided into waterproof footwear, leather footwear, rubber footwear, and plastic footwear. Products are classified as shoes and boots. Applications are manufacturing, construction, mining, oil & gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceutical, and transportation.
Europe is estimated to hold the largest share in the global industrial protective footwear market and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to the existence of reputable manufacturers in the area. Further, the industries in the area are driven by a number of factors, including favorable transportation & raw material costs, public awareness of safety issues, and expanding technological advancements from protective footwear companies. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a faster pace. The advent of rules requiring the use of safety shoes in the workplace coupled with industrial safety standards has been a major driver of growth in this region. The industrial protective footwear market in China and India is anticipated to increase as a result of high investment in infrastructure expansion and rising product demand from the expanding construction industry.
The key players in the global industrial protective footwear market are Bata Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Wolverine World Wide Inc, Rahman Group, Dunlop Protective Footwear, VF Corporation, Saina Corporation Co. Ltd., UVEX Safety Group, Jal Group, Hewat’s Edinburgh, ELTEN GmbH, COFRA Holdings AG, Rock Fall Ltd, Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd.
Global industrial protective footwear market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Waterproof Footwear
Leather Footwear
Rubber Footwear
Plastic Footwear
By Products
Shoes
Boots
By Applications
Manufacturing
Construction
Mining
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Food
Pharmaceutical
Transportation
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
