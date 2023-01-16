Global Dental Equipment and Consumables Market to Reach Over USD 37.89 Billion By 2028
The global dental equipment and consumables market was worth around USD 21.94 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 37.89 billion by 2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental equipment and consumables market was worth around USD 21.94 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 37.89 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the dental equipment and consumables market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global dental equipment and consumables markets.
Prakash Torase
Dental equipment and consumables are used to treat dental problems and maintain oral hygiene. Dental equipment includes dental surgical tools used by professionals for treating, checking, restoring, or removing teeth and other oral parts. Dental consumables include products like braces, crowns, implants, dental impression materials, etc. and are used to treat oral problems like dental impairments, periodontal diseases, gingival tissues, enamel issues, and more. The global dental equipment and consumables market is a huge revenue provider in the global healthcare sector owing to an increasing number of cases suffering from dental issues.
Covid-19 hampered the stable global market growth graph owing to social distancing maintained by individuals as a precautionary measure. Dental clinics suffered for a prolonged duration because all of the medical facilities and treatment procedures were directed toward the treatment of Covid-19. However, once the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, and as a result of massive vaccination programs, the global dental equipment and consumables market started to pick up the pace and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period.
The increasing number of patients suffering from dental disorders including the elderly population is expected to drive the global market growth. A significant rise amongst the general population in maintaining oral hygiene through regular check-ups is expected to propel the global dental equipment and consumables market growth. Poor eating habits and carelessness in maintaining oral hygiene because of lack of correct knowledge about oral care are anticipated to assist in the global market growth during the forecast period. Robust initiatives taken by governments to educate the masses about dental wellness and the opening of multiple dental care service providers are expected to drive the global market forward. Constant innovation and up-gradation of technology used in dental treatments are projected to aid in global market growth.
Lack of proper reimbursement policies & high cost of dental treatment is expected to restrain and create challenging situations in the global market during the forecast period. However, the untapped potential in emerging economies is expected to provide immense growth opportunities in the global market.
The global dental equipment and consumables market is divided based on product, end-use, and region. Based on the product, the market is segregated into consumables and equipment. The end-user segment is classified into dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals.
North America and Europe are expected to lead the global dental equipment and consumables market share during the forecast period because of the highly advanced healthcare infrastructure in these regions. The prevalence of maintaining oral hygiene from early childhood in these regions is expected to contribute to the global market growth.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to government initiatives and high investment in opening multiple dental institutes providing quality dental treatment. The presence of relatively affordable and efficient dental care in regions like South-East Asia is expected to assist the regional market growth. An increase in dental tourism with patients traveling from all over the world to Asian countries is expected to become a contributing factor in the regional market growth
The global dental equipment and consumables market is dominated by industry players like GC Orthodontics America, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, BioLase, A-Dec, VATECH, Acteon, Carestream Health, Planmeca OY, and Midmark Corporation are some of the prominent players that are operating in the global dental equipment and consumables market.
Recent Developments
In February 2022, Midmark Corp., a leading dental solutions provider dedicated to improving care delivery through the layout of the clinical environment, revealed a new strong alliance with Bien-Air Dental SA that integrates two companies' reputed dental technology into an easy-to-use, simple, delivery care solution.
Global dental equipment and consumables market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Equipment
Consumables
By End-Use
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Dental Clinics
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa






