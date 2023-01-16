GREAT SUCCESS FOR PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO RESTAURANT WEEKS

The first edition of Provolone Valpadana PDO Restaurant Weeks involved more than 122,000 people!

CREMONA, ITALY, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past few weeks Provolone Valpadana PDO has been the protagonist throughout Australia of Restaurant Weeks, the original initiative involving 175 of the best restaurants that have experimented and proposed their original creations based on this extraordinary cheese with its double soul, dolce and piccante!

The results are outstanding:

- Over 122,000 people participated in the events.

- Over 175 different recipes created by the chefs who were able to enhance the taste of Provolone Valpadana PDO and mix it in new and unexpected ways;

- Curiosity, interest, and appreciation in cheese lovers from all over Australia.

In addition to the quality of the product, credit for the success should be given to the chefs who believed in the project and interpreted Provolone Valpadana PDO by lending their own style and idea of cooking to the creation of innovative and original dishes. Provolone Valpadana PDO has thus become the heart of appetizers, first and second courses, as well as tasty pizzas and unexpected desserts, for a true gastronomic experience.

Those who have participated in the events emphasize not only the pleasant discovery but also the intention to redo at home some of the recipes experienced at the restaurant for tasty and light dishes. Here you will also find other suggestions, suited to the season and your tastes, mild or strong https://www.borntobeauthentic.eu/recipes/

Libero Giovanni Stradiotti, President of the Consorzio di Tutela, commented on the success of the initiative as follows: "The Restaurant Weeks of Provolone Valpadana PDO proved to be an unmissable opportunity to bring our appreciated cheese to the attention of Australians, through different and unique interpretations. Moreover, these events created a close network of collaboration between the Consortium and important Australian chefs, both those who were already familiar with our cheese and new enthusiasts who, thanks to the initiative, were able to dispose of the product and appreciate its versatility. The tasting weeks involved the whole Australian territory and proved to be an important sounding board for the Consortium and for the project "Born to Be Authentic -Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe," a key to making the quality, authenticity, and great tradition of our product even better known, distinguishing it from imitations."

The initiative is part of the project "Born to be authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe" (www.borntobeauthentic.eu) to promote this European cheese in the Australian market. Australia is in fact the second non-European market for the Consortium, which aims to increase the product's notoriety and its many uses.

More information about the project can be found on the official website www.borntobeauthentic.eu, and on social media channels: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590 and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu



For information and contacts: