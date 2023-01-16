The global population health management market revenue growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2033.
Population health management market revenue was estimated to USD 31.66 bn in 2023 and its reach USD 116.35 bn by 2033, growing at CAGR of 13.9% from 2023-2033.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global population health management market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 31.66 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach USD 116.35 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2033.
PHM (population health management) refers to the improvement of clinical outcomes for a particular group of people by improving care coordination and patient participation. This is done with appropriate financial and care model support. Its primary goal is to collect and analyze clinical data about a patient's healthcare environment to identify opportunities to improve the provider's financial performance and the patient's health. This concept changes primary care delivery from reactive to proactive population management.
Key Segmentation of the global market:
Type
Mobile population health management
Remote population health monitoring
Application
Hospital
Community health service institution
Nursing home
Key Market Players included in the report:
McKesson
Cerner Corporation
Epic Systems
Allscripts
Athena Health
Healthagen
Optum
Trizetto
Phytel
I2i Systems
Healthcatalysts
Conifer Health
eClinicalWorks
Meditech
Greenway Health
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs:
The cost of healthcare delivery has increased significantly over the past decade. The demand for healthcare services has been increasing rapidly all over the world, especially since the COVID-19 epidemic. The rising demand for high-quality healthcare services is also being driven by increasing healthcare premiums and an aging population. The demand is also increasing due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and genetic diseases around the world. Patient readmissions, medical errors, and administration costs are all factors that contribute to high healthcare spending. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.
The impact of COVID-19
A large number of hospitals and clinics around the world were restructured in order to provide more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. Due to the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, non-essential procedures were subject to a possible backlog. The lockdown caused disruption in the manufacturing and transport of essential healthcare products. Other factors that contributed to the disruption of the market included a shortage of healthcare staff and limited availability of medical services. The need for reliable treatment and diagnostic equipment has increased in various countries due to the increasing incidence of COVID-19.
These systems are beneficial for the economy because they allow healthcare providers to combine solutions like electronic health records (EHR), care management, and patient management. The rise in patient populations led to a surge in EHR and EMR platform usage, as well as the increased use of population management solutions. This had a positive effect on the industry of population health management.
Recent Development:
March 2021:Philips Healthcare in the Netherlands partnered with open Doctor (USA). This partnership will deliver an integrated radiological patient engagement system that uses open Doctor's real-time online appointment scheduling service as part of Philips Patient Management Solution.
February 2021: Philips Healthcare, Netherlands, launched Patient Flow Management Solution. This product allows for remote access to all information and can be used in an emergency situation.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
1. This report presents a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, and dynamics for the population health management industry analysis from 2023-2033 to identify the most promising population health management market opportunities.
2. You will find information regarding key drivers and restraints as well as opportunities in market research.
3. Porter's five force analysis focuses on the power of buyers as well as suppliers. This allows stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen their supplier/buyer networks.
4. A detailed analysis of the market segmentation for population health management helps to identify the market opportunities.
5. The major countries of each region are mapped based on their contribution to the global marketplace.
6. The positioning of market players facilitates benchmarking and gives a clear understanding of the current position of market players.
7. This report analyzes the global and regional population health management market trends, key market players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
