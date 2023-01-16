Global Household Cleaning Agents Market [+DECIDE Model] | Growth Prospects By 2033
Global Household Cleaning Agents Market was valued at USD 250.52 Billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 392.79 Billion by 2033. CAGR of 4.6% 2023-2033.NEW YORK,CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Household Cleaning Agents Market was valued at USD 250.52 Billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 392.79 Billion by 2033. This market will grow at a compound annual rate CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2023-2033. This is due to consumers' increasing awareness of hygiene. In addition, the demand for household cleaners is expected to rise due to the constant development in this sector. Consumers need to practice good hygiene at home to avoid health problems such as Buruli ulcers and diarrhea.
The Household Cleaning Agents market is made up of all sales by Household Cleaning Agents, whether they are sold by organizations, sole traders, partnerships, or other entities. These Household Cleaning Agents can be used to clean dirt from surfaces, including dust, stains, and bad smells. These products include laundry detergents and surface cleaners as well as dishwashing products and toilet cleaners. These products can be used to clean hard or soft surfaces within the home. These products are packaged in easily identifiable bottles, sachets, and other forms that have different colors and scents.
Growing Demand
The growing use of household cleaners, including surface and kitchen cleaners, is driving the market for Household Cleaning Agents. This is due to the increasing number of households and nuclear families as well as growing awareness about hygiene and disposable income and the health benefits of a clean environment. Cleaning products are effective in cleaning the house and prevent bacteria, germs and viruses from causing infections and skin allergies. The global Household Cleaning Agents market has seen significant growth due to an increase in standard of living and household income, as well as increased participation by women in the workforce.
The increasing adoption of advanced machines such as washing machines and dishwashers has played a significant role in driving the global demand for cleaning products like laundry detergents and dishwasher detergents. The market has seen a significant increase in recent years due to the easy access and growing penetration of brand cleaning products via online and offline retail outlets. Market growth is expected to be driven by the increased importance of disinfecting and sanitizing due to the COVID-19 pandemic that erupted in 2020. Market growth is expected to be boosted by the rising incidence of skin allergies and allergies caused by dust and other infectious diseases in an unhygienic environment.
Driving Factors
The Market is growing because of the increasing demand for natural products
Our culture is influenced heavily by chemicals. Many people now gravitate towards natural and green products, which are eco-friendly, soft on the skin, and gentle on the environment. The demand for natural and green products is high all over the globe, which has led to the industry's rapid growth. The rising environmental awareness is the main reason for the growing demand of natural and green products. This has led to a shift in the market, where people are willing to pay more for organic and natural products that help the environment.
In the future, it is expected that people will spend less time cleaning their homes and pay more for the right products. This will help drive the market.
Key Market Segments
Type
Surface cleaners
Specialty cleaners
Bleaches
Application
Bathroom cleaners
Kitchen cleaners
Floor cleaners
Fabric care
Key Market Players included in the report:
Clorox
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Church and Dwight
Henkel
The Dial Corporation
Kao Corporation
Procter and Gamble Company
Reckitt Benckiser
Johnson & Johnson
Unilever
Restraining Factors
Market growth is limited by a lack of customer retention and product differentiation
Individual preferences for product types are different and can be influenced by sociographic, demographic, and behavioral factors. Lifestyle standards and awareness are the main factors that influence consumer behavior. In today's market for household cleaners, it is difficult to retain consumer loyalty and product differentiation. People are drawn to new products and are less likely to stick with one brand or product. It is becoming increasingly difficult for small and medium-sized companies to keep up with the changing trends and consumer preferences. These issues are limiting the market growth.
Key Market Trends:
To Influence Market Growth, Full Disclosure of Ingredients is Required on Labels
It is becoming more common to provide information about the product's components. In 2010, the Consumer Product Ingredient Communications Initiative was established. Companies began sharing information about the product's contents, including household care products, floor cleaners, air care products, and household products. Buyers want to know the chemicals in cleaning products, and how trustworthy they are. They also want to be able to see the supply chains and transparency of end products. Consumers often compare the ingredients of products and the risks associated to specific components. Companies are now displaying ingredients in order to increase consumer confidence, as word-of-mouth advertising is an important component of Household Cleaning Agents marketing.
Key Developments:
In September 2021, Unilever unveiled a US$ 1 Mn clean future strategy to fundamentally change the way of cleaning, and how laundry products are created, manufactured, and packaged. The company is aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its products by 2039.
In February 2020, Procter & Gamble (P&G), a manufacturer of major brands such as Bounty, Charmin, and Febreze, launched a new line of disinfectant products, Microban 24. Microban 24 is available in three different modes: cleaning spray, a multi-purpose cleaner, and bathroom cleaners. A new type of home antibacterial sanitizing product claims to keep the area protected from germs for 24 hours when used as directed.
