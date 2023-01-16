According to CMi Global Water Testing and Analysis Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 8 Billion By 2030

The Water Testing and Analysis Market was at US$ 4.5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 8 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6%, 2022 and 2030.

The Global Water Testing and Analysis Market was estimated at USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.”
— Custom Market Insights
The Global Water Testing and Analysis Market was estimated at USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.

Water Testing and Analysis Market: Overview

Many industries, including refineries, mining, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, metals, food and beverage, and many others, use water testing. Water must be free of any pollutants because it plays such a significant role in the pharmaceutical industry. Since ultrapure water is needed for manufacturing and cleaning, water testing is significant in the electronics industry. In the electronics industry, water is tested for salinity. The amount of salt in the water may be determined, which assists with power production.

Water Testing and Analysis Market: Growth Drivers

Typhoid, dysentery, and cholera cases are on the rise, which is significantly influencing market expansion. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that between 11 and 20 million people worldwide have typhoid each year, and that figure is anticipated to grow. One of the main drivers for the market over the forecast period is anticipated to be the fact that 1.7 billion people worldwide lack access to drinkable water.

Chemically tested water is being used more frequently as a result of rising regulatory backing and laws for high-quality maintenance of food and beverage items, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses.

Report URL: : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-testing-and-analysis/

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Water Testing and Analysis market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Water Testing and Analysis market size was valued at around USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on type segmentation, the portable segment was predicted to hold the maximum market share in 2021.
D) Based on product segmentation, the pH meter segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) The industrial segment was the leading revenue-generating category based on application segmentation in 2021.
F) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Landscape

By 2030, North America will hold a significant market for the water testing and analysis sector due to the growing effects of waterborne diseases in nations like the United States. The CDC estimates that approximately 7.2 million Americans contract illnesses each year that are transmitted through water. Additionally, the region’s adoption of water testing protocols will be prompted by the strong demand for copper from a variety of uses, including electric vehicles, and the ensuing rise in mining activities.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific
Danaher Corporation
Agilent Technologies
Emerson Electric Co
Honeywell International Inc
Shimadzu Corporation
Horiba

The Water Testing and Analysis Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Portable
Handheld
Benchtop
Others

By Product

Dissolved Oxygen Meter
TOC Analyzer
Conductivity Meter
PH meter
Turbidity Meter
Others

By Application

Industrial
Government
Laboratory
Environment
Others

By Geography

North America

The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

