The KingPin Beard Co. is Revolutionizing the Male Grooming and Cosmetics Industry

With reliable & ethical products that instantly enhance beards and hairlines, the team at KingPin Beard is on a mission to empower men to feel confident & sexy

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KingPin Beard Co. – the trusted brand for facial hair correction solutions worldwide – is proud to be leading a movement that empowers men to achieve their desired beard transformations with cosmetic products.

Founder Sophie Auyeung was inspired to create the brand when she noticed a friend using an eyebrow pen to fill in the patches in his beard. It struck her that there was a major gap for products that provided an immediate beard transformation, despite how obvious it seemed.

“For men to be shamed for using cosmetic products is now a truly old fashioned concept,” commented Auyeung. “As a 22 year old and part of Gen Z, I want to break the tired patriarchal stereotypes that have been suppressing men from expressing their true selves.”

The KingPin Beard Co.’s leading beard corrector kit is sustainably-made, animal cruelty free and vegan. The product has been featured in style and lifestyle publications such as GQ.

The team at the KingPin Beard Co. hope that normalizing the use of solutions like theirs amongst all men will also help the LGBTQIA+ community. Added Auyeung, “Our aim is to provide convenient tools for everyone – from those who identify as straight to anyone who identifies as nonbinary – to feel more like themselves, instantly!”

