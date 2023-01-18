Award winning authors-songwriters, Jackson and Cline ink four-book publishing deal
Award winning author and songwriter, Thornton Cline
Norns Triad Publishers sign Jackson and Cline's three children's illustrated books and one middle grade book.
The incredible warmth and kindness of Mary Jackson and Thornton Cline shines through in their writing. It brings a charm to their work that is magical for all ages.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norns Triad Publications is proud to announce the signing of authors, Mary Elizabeth Jackson and Thornton Cline to a four-book publishing deal. Norns Triad will begin their publishing collaboration with their award-winning "Poohlicious" series and their acclaimed middle grade book, "Cheers from Heaven." Norns Triad will launch the first book of the series and the middle grade reader this year in the United States and worldwide.
— Julie Northup, Norms Triad Publishers
Mary Elizabeth Jackson is a four-time number one Amazon Bestselling author in the collaborative anthologies, in the collaborative anthologies: "Glimpses into the World of Autism", "The Fearless Entrepreneurs", and International best sellers "Invisible No More, Invincible Forever More (Aug 2021), and The Book I Read (March 2022).. Jackson is also the 2017 Gold Maxy award-winning author of the children’s book series "Perfectly Precious Poohlicious", "Poohlicious: Look at Me", and "Poohlicious: Oh the Wonder of Me" and "Cheers from Heaven", a mid-grade reader with co-writer, Thornton Cline. Jackson focuses on writing empowering books for kids and adults. Jackson is also a ghostwriter, collaborator, educator, the voice for the Sports2Gether app and co-writer of the number one hit song, "Open When".
Mrs. Jackson is a special needs advocate and an Ambassador Advocate for AutismTn. Jackson is also an advocate advisor for the Global for profit Billion-Strong. She co- founded and co- hosts Writers Corner Live TV and Special Needs TV Shows that air on Amazon Live, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Writers Corner Live features author interviews from New York Times best sellers, International and National best sellers to multi award winning authors, and all things in the writing world. Special Needs TV features interviews and resources for parents, families, and caregivers. Jackson is also working on an edutainment YouTube channel with her son featuring children’s book reviews and family fun and education for all children. Jackson is currently working on an anti-bullying campaign as well.
Thornton Cline has written over 1,500 published songs, 150 recorded songs, 38 adult and children’s traditionally published books. Cline is CEO and President of Clinetel Records and Clinetel Music. Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice-in-a-row and received a platinum certification for sales of over one million album units in Europe. Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett, Tim Murphy, Ray Peterson, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Tammy Trent, Matt Newton, Tommy Gardner, Luckie Boy, JoZie, Sister J among others. Thornton Cline has had his original songs appear in TV and major films. Cline has had 12 number one and three top 5 charted songs on the Billboard, Euro Indie Network Hot 100 charts, and World Indie Music Top 100 charts. In 2017, Cline was awarded the first place Maxy Literary Award for “Children’s Book of the Year”. Cline’s books have charted into the top 10 Amazon lists.
Cline has mentored hundreds of songwriters, authors and musicians through his mentorship in the NAMM University where he has moderated NAMM Idea Center panels with distinguished panelists in both Anaheim and Nashville for the past ten years. Thornton Cline was inducted into the Tennessee Songwriters Association International Songwriters Hall of Fame in April of 2021.
