Paycheck Completes Check Token Contract Upgrade on LBank Exchange and Launches Fixed Staking Pool

Check Token is designed to provide its users with a direct channel for building capital, regardless of technical knowledge and computer skill level

VALLETTA, MALTA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that will bring added security and functionality to the network, Paycheck, a decentralized finance network built on Polygon, has announced the completion of a contract upgrade for its native currency. As a result of this achievement, Check Token trading has resumed on the LBank cryptocurrency exchange platform, as well as the SushiSwap token swapping platform. In addition, Paycheck has launched a 20% APY fixed staking pool event for Check Token traders and investors actively participating on LBank's world-class trading platform. The event registration will be open from January 16 to January 20. When registration closes, all deposited tokens will be locked in a 15-day cycle to accrue interest. All depositors will be reimbursed their initial stake plus interest after the locking period concludes.

Paycheck is a highly ambitious startup venture focused on solving the worldwide wealth inequality crisis through the help of blockchain technology. The company designs its products with simplicity in mind, meaning anyone with basic technical knowledge and a rudimentary understanding of computers can take advantage of the platform regardless of skill level and financial resources. Paycheck is developing tools that enable users without prior crypto holdings to go to work and accumulate it on their own terms. The platform offers various methods for users to engage in actionable activities that suit their interests.

Paycheck Decentralized Finance, led by CEO James L. Odom, is dedicated to helping individuals develop their financial future through its state-of-the-art applications. By keeping the design of these products simple yet strong, Paycheck seeks to provide users with a fruitful and straightforward experience as they embark on their journey toward financial security and stability. These products can be utilized by everyone ranging from everyday citizens with minimal entry barriers to experienced professionals who deal in the world of finance on a regular basis.

Check Token has revolutionized the way people understand and interact with cryptocurrency. It's a unique concept that puts the path of one's financial future entirely in their own hands. At its core, Check Token is a financial asset with a wide range of options. It can be used to buy and sell NFTs in the Paycheck NFT Marketplace, receive daily rewards through the company's Stake application, apply it to the company's Lock application in exchange for locked tokens, use it to purchase goods and services, and so much more.

Additionally, Check Token will be used to mint payable and redeemable NFT checks, assisting those who want the broadest range of financial services within the blockchain industry. With all these possibilities packed into one convenient asset, Check Token offers a valuable solution for those interested in maximizing their financial flexibility.

For more information, visit https://paycheck.io/.