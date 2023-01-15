RE: Roadway Closure - VT Route 4a
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 4a W in Castleton between Drake Rd and Blissville Rd Is now opened back up.
Please drive carefully.
From: Hartman, Bridgette <Bridgette.Hartman@vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, January 15, 2023 11:18 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Rutland <DPS.VSPRutland@vermont.gov>
Subject: Roadway Closure - VT Route 4a
VT Route 4a W in Castleton will be closed between Drake Rd and Blissville Rd until further notice due to an active structure fire. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
