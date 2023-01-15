Huge Protest in Jaffna Against Sri Lankan President's Visit was attacked by Military. President Left Through Back Door
Sri Lankan President was visiting to celebrate Tamil festival Thai Pongal. In a major rebuke Tamil Parliamentarians boycotted the event.JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VA huge protest led by Tamil University students and Mothers of the Disappeared against Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe's visit to Jaffna was attacked by heavily armed military today (15th). Due to this protest Sri Lankan President left through the back door.
Video: https://fb.watch/i3O_BO5gIm/?mibextid=qC1gEa
Sri Lankan President was visiting Jaffna to participate in an event to celebrate one of Tamil’s main festivals Thai Pongal. In a major rebuke to the president Tamil leaders including Members of Parliament boycotted president's event.
The protest started from Jaffna University and was marching towards the venue where President was celebrating, when the military put roadblocks and attacked the protesters with water cannons and other means. There are also reports of military try to strip some of the protesters.
President also paid a courtesy call to the main Hindu Swamy of Nalli Atheenam to get his blessings. Ironically this is the same Swamy who recently led an initiative to reduce the huge Military presence in Tamil areas to pre-1983 levels and to hold an internationally conducted and monitored Referendum with internationally practiced political solution to the protracted Tamil conflict in Sri Lanka.
