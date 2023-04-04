Glen Gallucci Announces New Educational Programs for Real Estate Investors

TEANECK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Gallucci, CEO and founder of Peak Properties and Peak Private Lending, has announced new educational programs for the fix and flip real estate business. With over 40 years of experience as a successful contractor and real estate investor, along with over 20 years of providing private money lending in the short-term distressed real estate market, Glen is a highly respected expert in the field.

"Our Buy, Fix, Flip Master Course has been years in the making and is the perfect starting point for anyone who wants to learn how to begin or improve; even with no investment capital to start. This digital course is a step-by-step guide to the fix & flip business including how to find deals, get investment funding, managing renovations, and ultimately selling your property. As a bonus, we’re constantly adding onsite property walk-throughs where I review our projects and provide even more guidance. We're offering a lifetime membership with this digital course as well as private access to the Peak team", said Glen Gallucci.

You can get instant access to the Buy, Fix and Flip course here: https://www.glengallucci.com/webclass

Glen has dedicated the past few decades to teaching thousands of beginners through his popular real estate investors meet-up, which currently has over 4,500 active members. In addition to educating fix and flip beginners, he has also focused on educating real estate agents on a strategy that allows them to double their commissions by locating and securing distressed residential properties for fix & flip investors. His knowledge and experience in the industry have made him a sought-after speaker and educator, with 45 boot camps, 32 seminars, 74 workshops, 16 mentor-ship programs, 42 bus tours of investment properties, and over 250 consulting sessions under his belt.

In addition to his successful investing career, Glen is a licensed Continuing Education (CE) instructor and Realtor, with decades of experience using his personal and investor funds for short-term real estate projects. He has spoken at numerous keynote events, including Real Estate Investment Associations of New Jersey Garden State REIA, Connecticut REIA, Metropolitan REIA, Michigan REIA and Florida Treasure Coast REIA, as well as the NYC Learning Annex and online Lorman Education. He has also been featured in the New York Times® for his signature bus tours of investment properties and has participated in the New Jersey RESN Association, NJ/NY Contractors and Builders Expo, NJ Foreclosure Summit Weekend, and NYC Real Estate Expo.

"I'm excited to continue sharing my knowledge and hands-on experience with new and experienced real estate entrepreneurs," said Glen Gallucci. "With these new educational programs, my intention is to help even more people succeed in the short-term fix & flip real estate market at a reasonable price point.

Glen's unrelenting focus and drive have led to tens of millions in private funds being invested in the real estate market, greatly benefiting both beginning and experienced investors. His reputation as both an educator and investor, as well as Glen’s monthly meetup groups have consistently attracted newcomers and seasoned investors due to his integrity, humility, loyalty, and professionalism.

To celebrate the launch of the Buy, Fix, Flip Master Course, Glen is giving away copies of his new book "Wholesale Secrets: Get Paid Huge Fees to Locate Houses for Cash Buying Hungry Investors" for free ($47 Value), you just cover shipping.

"Learning the strategy of wholesaling distressed properties is a great introduction to the fix and flip business without anything other than focus and determination," said Glen Gallucci. “For those that want to get right into fix & flips, our Buy, Fix, Flip Master Course is the perfect proven vehicle.”

To claim your free copy of Wholesale Secrets and get started, visit: https://www.glengallucci.com/wholesalesecrets or contact support@glengallucci.com.