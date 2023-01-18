Shtudy Helps Employers Find Qualified, Diverse Hires with its Fast-Growing Talent Marketplace

Shtudy’s database of 50k+ candidates of color makes it simple for inclusive employers to hire qualified, pre-vetted tech talent

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shtudy – the end-to-end diversity hiring solution on a mission to bridge America’s wealth gap by making it easier than ever to promote diversity in tech – is proud to be the fastest-growing diversity hiring platform in the United States and already utilized by some of the world’s leading tech companies.

At a time when diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are more than just buzzwords, companies across the tech sector have notably struggled to find elite, diverse talent. Not only has this hurt the industry; without diverse workforces, many companies have simply fallen behind as they become less and less reflective of a rapidly changing world.

Enter Shtudy, a candidate recruitment platform that makes it easier than ever for inclusive tech companies of all sizes to find candidates of color. Officially launched last August by a team with extensive experience in recruiting and the SaaS space, Shtudy is already working with some of the sector’s leading companies ranging from small startups to Microsoft to find help them connect with top talent.

The best part? Each of the platform’s 50,000+ candidates is pre-vetted and highly engaged, with the average Shtudy customer taking 29 days or less to hire a candidate.

“From weak recruitment pipelines to a lack of resources, our team knows firsthand just how difficult it can be for companies to find tech talent of color,” said Geno Miller, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shtudy. “Finding qualified candidates of color on a consistent basis can be challenging, and nowadays, platforms like LinkedIn and diversity job boards just aren’t cutting it.”

Miller added, “That’s why we developed Shtudy. With our end-to-end platform, we’ve made it easy for tech companies of any size to find elite candidates of color while saving them thousands of hours and millions of dollars.”

To learn more about Shtudy, click here or visit www.shtudy.co.