Synthetic DNA Market Size 2022, share, Industry Growing Rapidly with Recent Demand, Trends, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The rising demand for synthetic DNA in personalized medicine, gene synthesis & sequencing, and biotechnology are the major drivers of the synthetic DNA market.

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Synthetic DNA Market is on the rise, driven by technological advancements in gene synthesis and editing. This growing market has seen an increase in the number of companies offering custom-made DNA for various applications, such as drug discovery, bioproduction, and agricultural improvement.

The growth is driven by increasing investments in gene synthesis and editing, as well as rising demand for personalized medicine. Furthermore, the development of new technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) have further expanded the market’s potential.

Synthetic DNA is created when artificial base pairs are added to the natural sequence of DNA. This allows scientists and researchers to create unique DNA sequences, which can be used for various purposes. For example, synthetic DNA can be used to produce proteins for drug discovery or increase crop yields through genetic modification.

Synthetic DNA is used in genomic studies, biotechnology, and drug development. The rising demand for synthetic DNA in personalized medicine, gene synthesis & sequencing, and biotechnology are the major drivers of the synthetic DNA market. The growing use of personalized medicine to understand diseases better and deliver effective treatments, improved techniques for gene synthesis & sequencing, and rising investments in biotech companies are driving the growth of this market.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Synthetic DNA market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Agilent Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Genscript USA Inc., LGC Limited, OriGene Technologies Inc., and Takara Bio Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

These players are adopting various strategies such as product launches and partnerships & collaborations to expand their market presence. For instance, in August 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched QuantStudio 3D Digital PCR System for gene expression analysis. This system enables faster and more accurate quantification of gene expression. It also simplifies the process of data analysis, while providing robust results with higher accuracy. Such strategic initiatives are expected to help the players gain a competitive edge in the market.

The companies are focusing on product launches, acquisitions and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Twist Bioscience Corporation launched the StarBright Fluorescent Labeling Kits — a DNA-labeling system for single-molecule imaging. This new product is expected to help customers speed up their research processes and provide access to better data sets in significant time.

Oligonucleotides & primers accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to their increasing application in gene sequencing and genomics studies. Also known as synthetic DNA, they are used to create genetic elements in the laboratory. Oligonucleotides & primers are also used to diagnose or treat certain diseases by gene therapy.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Synthetic DNA market on the basis of product, application and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

DNA libraries and sequencing services

Gene synthesis services

Gene editing tools/services

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Research and development

Therapeutics/drug discovery

Diagnostics

Agriculture and animal health

Industrial biotechnology

Biofuel production

Forensic analysis

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Synthetic DNA Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Major Geographies Analysed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Synthetic DNA market by 2030?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Synthetic DNA market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Synthetic DNA market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

