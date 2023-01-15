Megaport and Qrypt demonstrate First of its Kind Global Quantum Secure Data Transmissions

Qrypt and Megaport today debuted the ability to transmit data using quantum-secure methods powered by Qrypt quantum key generation technology. Using Megaport's industry-leading Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, file-sharing applications were launched across several global data centers, including AWS in San Francisco, Azure US East in Virginia, and Google Cloud in Tokyo. The data shared between each location was protected using first-of-its-kind quantum-secure cryptography, ensuring privacy and security both now and into the future.

The emergence of quantum computing poses an existential threat to modern-day cryptographic algorithms used to secure information shared on the Internet. Data captured today by cybercriminals, or nation-state actors could be decrypted in the future by quantum computers, exposing extremely sensitive information. The capabilities being introduced by Qrypt and Megaport allow developers to encrypt their data in transit using quantum-secure encryption methods.

Quantum computers will be able to decrypt today's encrypted IP traffic because shared keys are sent across the connection between sender and receiver. Any data recorded today contains these keys, which will be targeted in the future. Qrypt technology eliminates this key exchange, offering the ability to securely transmit data using a clean, non-transmitted, key for the ultimate quantum-risk mitigation. Encryption keys used to secure transmissions are independently generated using Qrypt technology, in real-time, without ever being transferred between locations. This ensures that data is safe from a "harvest now and decrypt later" attack by quantum computers.

"Qrypt is dedicated to securing the world's data and privacy," said Denis Mandich, CTO of Qrypt. "With this deployment we demonstrate that you can not only gain quantum security fast, but you can start today and eliminate risk now."

Megaport provides network connectivity across hundreds of public clouds and data centers worldwide, allowing for affordable and easy-to-manage network connectivity on a global scale. Megaport ONE enables users to deploy applications to cloud service providers in a matter of minutes. The ability to utilize Qrypt technology within Megaport ONE provides quantum-proof security and privacy for all data transmissions. Configuring applications deployed using Megaport ONE to use quantum-encrypted REST requests and responses can be configured with minimal support. Quantum-secure data transmission is available on all major cloud providers across the globe, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Countries including the US, China, Japan, and the UK have launched initiatives to explore the opportunities and threats posed by quantum computing. In the near future quantum-proof encryption will become a necessity for governments and enterprises alike.

"Demonstrating quantum-secure connectivity across regions and services is just another example of how Megaport is the best place to network for the most sensitive workloads in the cloud," said Jim Brinksma, CTO of Megaport. "Megaport is always deepening its understanding of the cybersecurity challenges institutions will face for their most demanding, mission-critical applications."

Qrypt protects against quantum threats of today and the future using the only solution mathematically proven to be unbreakable, even as quantum computing advances. When traditional encryption algorithms eventually fail, every byte of your data that has been harvested will be exposed. US-based Qrypt eliminates harvest now, decrypt later threats to private data with its revolutionary encryption techniques. Qrypt provides revolutionary encryption technology, eliminating risks associated with traditional key transmission techniques by independently generating one-time pads and symmetric keys at multiple endpoints. Available on-demand as-a-service, on-premises, or on any device, Qrypt's Quantum Security saves time, money, and management effort.

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world.

