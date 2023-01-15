Joining Forces, Multiplying Strengths: Goranson Bain Ausley Expands Services to West Texas

The well-regarded practices of Chris Nickelson and Cindy Tisdale join Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law Firm to take clients through the divorce process with determination, compassion, and mutual respect. Their addition expands GBA's presence into West Texas with offices in Granbury and Fort Worth, and services in Midland.

DALLAS, Jan.15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The combined capabilities of recognized family law leaders Chris Nickelson and Cindy Tisdale and GBA's family lawyers add up to more depth than ever. The family law firm announced today that Tisdale and Nickelson have joined Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law as Partners. Now with five offices across Texas, GBA is a stronger resource for families in Texas.

"Cindy and Chris both have well-established family law practices that complement our own," said Lindley Bain, Goranson Bain Ausley Managing Partner. "They are highly regarded throughout Texas as thought leaders in family law. Cindy and Chris's impressive background and experience, as well as their reputation in the legal community, will make GBA an even stronger resource for clients and referring professionals."

Tisdale, who founded her firm 20 years ago, manages the full range of family law issues with a special emphasis on complex property cases and contentious child custody disputes.

A leader in the professional community, Tisdale is President-Elect of the State Bar of Texas and is held in high esteem by her peers for providing clients with advice, education, and advocacy to resolve their cases. She is among the few family lawyers on the highly recognized American Board of Trial Advocates, a national, invitation-only, association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. Tisdale is also a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a fellow of the prestigious International Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Tisdale will continue to service clients in Fort Worth, Midland, Granbury, and surrounding counties working out of GBA's Granbury/Fort Worth family law office locations.

"By combining with Goranson Bain Ausley, our family law group will be able to provide an even higher level of service to our clients, expanding the depth and breadth of professionals on our team," said Tisdale. "We chose to partner with GBA because their family lawyers share our core values. Finding a firm that embraced a client-first mindset, constructive approaches to resolution, and attention to client value was essential."

Nickelson, who, for 14 years, practiced alongside his highly accomplished father, Gary Nickelson, is respected, in his own right, throughout Texas for his deep understanding of marital property laws and appellate experience. Serving as Chair of the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Texas, he has advocated for reform and the standardization of custody and possession rules statewide.

Nickelson is Dual Board Certified in Family Law and Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He will continue to provide trial and appellate services to family lawyers in Texas and will work out of Goranson Bain Ausley's Fort Worth family law office.

"The reason I made this move is simple—to provide even higher levels of service," said Nickelson. "The practice of family law is becoming more complex as it responds to changes in the family, property ownership, compensation, business practices, and clients' faster-paced lifestyles. Exceeding client expectations in today's environment requires resources that only a firm like Goranson Bain Ausley possesses. As a member of the Goranson Bain Ausley team, I can now offer clients expanded legal depth and increased support from a team of 40 exceptional family lawyers."

Expanding into Fort Worth, Granbury, and the Midlands, enables GBA to build on its commitment to offer top-tier family law services throughout Texas.

"This means working to prioritize children, reach resolutions constructively, preserve assets and deliver exceptional value. Together, our goal is to make family law better for Texas," said Lindley Bain.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley's family lawyers have counseled clients in all matters of family law for more than four decades. They are among the most respected, accomplished, and ethical divorce and family lawyers in Texas and work to ensure your family and future are more secure. The firm maintains five Texas offices in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, Granbury, and Austin. In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News - Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.

Media Contact

Elise Cimino, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 5124548791, ecimino@gbafamilylaw.com

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley