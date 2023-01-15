Submit Release
More efforts needed to ensure social progress and justice: PM

VIETNAM, January 15 -  

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday urged the labour, invalids and social sector to be more determined to complete its tasks, towards spreading the spirit of kindness; accelerating human resources developmentl and promoting social progress and justice, and sustainable social development in line with the motto of “leaving no one behind”.

Addressing a conference held by the Ministry of Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to review the work of labour, people with meritorious services and social security in 2022 and sketch out tasks in 2023, the PM praised the ministry for its efforts and contributions to the socio-economic development achievements of the country.

He said that the sector must always adapt, innovate, and promptly propose mechanisms, policies related to institutions and  coordination for better management.

The leader highlighted that social policies have been well performed and poverty reduction, child protection and care, and gender equality promotion carried out comprehensively and effectively.

However, he also pointed out a number of shortcomings and limitations in the sector, and requested it to continue efforts to deal with them, stressing the ministry must perfect mechanisms and policies, creating a legal corridor and an open environment for people and businesses to easily access policies on labour, employment, and social security. 

The sector and localities must ensure the effective and transparent implementation of policies towards people with meritorious services to the revolution, and mobilise all resources to take care of the lives of people with meritorious services, and do well the embellishment and upgrade of works dedicated to martyrs, the PM said. — VNS

