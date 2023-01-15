Submit Release
UPDATE: Berlin Barracks - DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3000290

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez                           

STATION: VSP - Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:1/14/23 @ 0309 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 in Warren

VIOLATION:  DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Sierra Rikert                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/14/23 at approximately 0309 hours, Troopers were advised of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in Warren. The operator, Sierra Rikert, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Rikert was processed at Barre City Police Department and released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 2/2/23 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/2/23 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

