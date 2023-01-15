UPDATE: Berlin Barracks - DUI Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000290
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP - Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:1/14/23 @ 0309 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 in Warren
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Sierra Rikert
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/14/23 at approximately 0309 hours, Troopers were advised of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in Warren. The operator, Sierra Rikert, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Rikert was processed at Barre City Police Department and released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 2/2/23 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/2/23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.