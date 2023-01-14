Burger 21® Invites Guests to Experience Steakhouse Flavor Packed in a Bun

Burger 21® invites guests to experience the Steakhouse Black Pepper Burger that is too delicious to put down. This limited time only burger will be available for purchase at all Burger21 Locations January 2nd through March 12th, 2023

Tampa, Fl. – Burger 21® invites guests to experience the Steakhouse Black Pepper Burger that is too delicious to put down. This limited time only burger will be available for purchase at all Burger21 Locations January 2nd through March 12th, 2023

The #71 Steakhouse Black Pepper Burger includes our angus beef burger topped with tangy sour cream horseradish, black pepper, bacon with Swiss cheese served on a bed of tomatoes & arugula wrapped in a Brioche bun. Enjoy savory steakhouse flavors that are made to delight.

"Introducing the Steakhouse Black Pepper Burger is very exciting, as we can provide our fans such incredible depths of flavor," says Burger21 Marketing Coordinator, Sarah Newcomb. "Offering our limited time burgers allow us to share our unique chef crafted flavors, which is what sets Burger21 apart."

The #71 Steakhouse Black Pepper will be available for a limited time at all Burger21 Locations, January 2nd through March 12th. Find the nearest location http://www.burger21.com/locations

About Burger 21®

Burger 21® was born with the idea of 21 of the best burger flavor combinations imaginable. You could say Burger 21 is obsessed with delicious burgers. What makes Burger 21's chef-crafted burgers so delicious is the commitment to quality and the highest level of ingredients. Burger 21's goal is to create a neighborhood spot where friends, families, and coworkers can come together and eat food that just tastes delicious. With more than 21 burger varieties featuring chicken, seafood, veggie and beef, a Burger 21 burger is like nothing you've ever tasted.

Recognition for Burger 21® includes being named one of the 10 best franchises to buy in 2017, winning the "Better Burger" category of the Franchise Times Zor Awards. The brand has also been named Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New Franchises and Restaurant Business' 50 Fastest-Growing Small Restaurant Chains of 2016. Additionally, the company has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 "Movers and Shakers" for the last five consecutive years, while Burger 21® Founder and President Mark Johnston was acknowledged as one of Fast Casual's "Top 25 People" of 2014 for his strategic leadership in the brand's growth and development. Burger 21® also was named one of QSR's "Best Franchise Deals" of 2014.

