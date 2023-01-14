THE HELPER PROJECT ELECTS NEW LEADER

The Renovated Lincoln Hotel Big John represents the heroic miners of Historic Helper Renovated 1911 Miners Cottages in Historic Helper

HELPER, UTAH, USA, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helper Project elected Keith Bateman as its new Chairperson. Keith took over the position from long time Chair Roy Jespersen on 1 January 2023.

The Helper Project is dedicated to the revitalization, renovation and preservation of historic Helper, Utah. Helper, a historic coal mining community, has evolved into the leader of art, culture, and history in Central Utah with numerous world class artists and galleries on its vibrant Historic Main Street.

According to Vern Swanson, PhD, one of the authors of the DICTIONARY OF UTAH FINE ARTISTS, "The Helper Artist's Movement...(is) the most significant art movement in Utah in the twenty-first century".

Helper represents one of “the most remarkable projects of urban revitalization in the country and I think it is a model that other cities in Utah and other cities around the country can follow” according to Scott Anderson, President, and CEO of Zions Bank.

Bateman noted, “Anne and Roy Jespersen, the founders of The Helper Project, have accomplished amazing results raising and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to scholarships, art and cultural events, historic preservation, and new business development. I’m honored and humbled to take the reigns of this great organization and working closely with the Jespersens, the other Trustees and the community to continue and grow the legacy they have created.”

Keith has served as a Trustee of The Helper Project board for the past two years and was a senior executive in the medical laser industry for 27 years. He also served in the Foreign Service during the 1980’s and lived in Indonesia, Thailand, and Costa Rica. For the last four years Keith has been renovating and restoring the historic Miners Cottages, built in 1911, located on north Main Street. The Miners Cottages are rented both long-term and as short-term vacation rentals.

About the Helper Project

The Helper Project is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in August 2016 by Anne Morgan-Jespersen. The mission of the Helper Project is to foster revitalization and historic preservation, encourage economic development, and promote education and cultural connections for the city and citizens of historic Helper, Utah.

The governing board of community leaders, artists, and business owners prides itself on granting funds for projects in Helper that fall within the realm of the mission statement. Since 2016, the Helper Project has provided funding for over 80 projects, special events, and exhibitions. For a list of projects go to https://www.thehelperproject.net/completed-projects/.

For more information on the Helper Project and its fundraising efforts, go to the following link https://youtu.be/OVbuoctIpvQ

