State awards $45 million to local and tribal governments for recreational facilities and community quality of life improvements

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Department of Finance and Administration on Friday announced the award of $45 million from the Regional Recreation Centers/Qualify of Life Grant to tribal, municipal, and county governments across New Mexico.

“Investing in quality recreational facilities in important to supporting the health, happiness and wellbeing of New Mexicans in communities across the state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are glad to deliver $45 million in funds for projects that will improve quality of life and recreational opportunities from Angel Fire to Anthony. My administration will continue prioritizing investments in projects that make a real difference in communities small and large, rural and urban.”

The grant program awards funds to improve the quality of life for New Mexico residents by creating new or expanding existing regional recreational facilities. Project applications were evaluated by their demonstrable benefit to the local community, either by attracting and retaining residents or attracting visitors. Award funds are eligible to be used for project planning and design, purchase of recreational equipment, and project construction. Examples of eligible projects include community centers, skateparks, splash pads, rodeo grounds, outdoor theatres, picnic shelters, or other structures that enhance public-based recreational activities.

“Mora County would like to take this time to express our sincere gratitude to the State of New Mexico for considering us for the recent Regional Recreation Centers-Quality of Life Award,” said Mora County Commissioner Veronica Serna. “As many know, Mora County has experienced severe destruction, and the residents have encountered extreme challenges. With this grant, we can create a safe, recreational area for our residents. These mountains and pastures have also served as a means to sustain our livelihood so with an opportunity to offer alternatives to supplement this, I am hopeful that this award can be a step towards recovery.”

Grant awards were made for 36 different projects around New Mexico, including:

$6.5 million to Curry County for the Curry County Event Center Multipurpose Livestock Pavilion

$5.3 million to the City of Grants for Phase 1b of the Grants Multi‐Purpose Arena

$4.9 million to the Village of Logan for the Logan Recreation Complex

$3.5 million to McKinley County for Red Rock Park improvements

$3.3 million to the City of Carlsbad for the Cavern Theatre Rehabilitation Project

$3.2 million to the City of Anthony for the Anthony Youth Farm Farmer’s Market Complex

$3 million to the City of Farmington for the All Abilities Park

$2.5 million to Mora County for the Mora County Recreation/Community Center

$1.3 million to Zia Pueblo for the T’siya Community Wellness Center and Park planning and design

Project funds will be delivered by reimbursement over two years. The full list of grant recipients can be found here.