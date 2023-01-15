DP World ILT20: Sharjah Warriors announce strong lineup of sponsors
Dafanews has a huge background in partnering with the biggest teams and cricket is one of our main focus. We really hope this is just the beginning of a long-term relationship with Sharjah Warriors”SHARJAH, إمارة الشارقةّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ball has been set rolling for the six-team DP World International League Twenty20 and Sharjah Warriors have lined up an impressive lineup of sponsors ahead of their bid to be the inaugural winners of the tournament.
Joao Coimbra Tavares
Sports news portal Dafanews holds the main pride of place on the predominantly yellow-and-orange jersey as Sharjah Warriors’ title sponsors while EaseMyTrip, regular supporters of the Indian cricket, is the official travel partners and principal sponsors of Sharjah Warriors.
UAE-based Azha Perfumes will provide the scent of the warriors while fellow-associate sponsor Transworld will adorn the kit as the team’s logistical partners, transporting the players to and from matches and training during their month-long stay in the country.
After starting out in Asia, Dafanews has now expanded its operations to the rest of the world with UK – where a majority of Sharjah Warriors players come from - a prime geography. "We are proud to be part of the Warriors project for the ILT20 and this is the best way we have to show our support,” said Joao Coimbra Tavares, manager of the company that has ruled the online space since being founded in 2004 in Makati, Philippines. “Dafanews has a huge background partnering with the biggest teams and franchises and, of course, cricket is one of our main focus. We couldn't be happier, and we really hope this is just the beginning of a long-term relationship with Sharjah Warriors.”
Having been associated with cricket county teams like Durham, Warwickshire, Edgbaston, Leicestershire among others in the past and football clubs such as Bournemouth, Norwich City, Aston Villa, Everton, Burnley, West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Celtic FC, Dafanews has firmly established its space in global sports. Sharjah Warriors is their first foray into cricket in this part of the world.
Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.com, said: “It's a great opportunity to be the official travel partner of the Sharjah Warriors team. We are confident our association will be a big innings and advantageous in the long run. We wish the best for the DP World ILT20 as well.”
Talking about the association of Transworld Group – who have pledged to plant a tree for every six hit by a Sharjah Warriors player during this tournament – with the team, Managing Director Ritesh Ramakrishnan said: “Our objective is to provide the team with efficient and reliable logistics support, which will help them to perform at their best. This partnership represents a significant opportunity for Transworld Group to showcase our expertise and commitment to excellence in the sports industry.
“Our campaign, which will see a tree planted for every six hit by the team, is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and our belief in the power of sports to bring about change in the society. We look forward to a successful tournament and to making a real difference together,” he said.
Wishing the team luck, Talha Kalsekar, founder of Azha Perfumes, said: “Sharjah has been home of cricket in the Middle East for decades and we are excited to be part of this heritage of cricket with Sharjah Warriors. To the team management and valued players, we wish Sharjah Warriors a successful tournament ahead and hoping to smell success together.”
Thanking the sponsors for their collaborations, Kshemal Waingankar, the Chief Operating Officer of Sharjah Warriors, said: “Any sport is nothing without the players and the sponsors foremost. While we have put up a strong squad to the best of our knowledge, skills and collective brainstorming, we are lucky to have this impressive list of sponsors to back us up.”
Sharjah Warriors is owned by Rajesh Sharma and Capri Global, a leading Indian non-banking financial company.
