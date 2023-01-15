(Video)Iran protests enter 5th month with Rallies in Balochistan
Protests in Iran are entering their 120 consecutive days. People in the provincial capital of Zahedan and other Baloch cities have long been under heavy oppression by Iran’s ruling regimes for decades, especially in the past four months.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition. The names of the 627 killed were published by the MEK.
In Zahedan, people have taken to the streets on Friday and chanted “Basij and IRGC, you are our enemies!” “Death to the dictator!” “Death to Khamenei!” “No to monarchy! No to [mullahs’ regime]! Democracy and equality!”“No to the so-called Islamic republic!"
There are increasing reports of people burning the billboards of Ali Khamenei Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) paramilitary Basij units. Also, Statues and posters of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani have also been constantly targeted in these attacks.
people gathered outside Gohardasht Prison in the early hours of Monday, January 9, to protest and prevent the mullahs’ regime from executing the two young men.
In Zahedan, people have taken to the streets on Friday and launched their anti-regime rallies with slogans targeting the mullahs’ rule. Brave protesters began marching in a large demonstration and were seen chanting:
“Basij and IRGC, you are our enemies!” “Death to the dictator!” “Death to Khamenei!” “No to monarchy! No to [mullahs’ regime]! Democracy and equality!”
“No to the so-called Islamic republic!”
Zahedan locals were also chanting:
“Proud Tehran residents, support!” “This is the last message: another execution and we’ll rise up!” “Zahedan and Kurdistan are the pride of Iran!”
“Death to the republic of executions!” “Death to the Basij!” “Death to Khamenei! Damned, be Khomeini!” “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!”
“For each person killed another thousand will rise!” “I will kill those who killed my brother!” "Death to the mullahs’ regime principle!”
“Crimes & crimes! Death to [the mullahs’ regime]!”
Locals in the city of Rask in Sistan & Baluchestan Province began rallying today in solidarity with their compatriots in Zahedan and were seen chanting anti-regime slogans. The mullahs’ security forces have a long history of imposing harsh measures and severe crackdowns on the brave people of this city.
Similar rallies and demonstrations were seen today in the city of Khash, also in Sistan & Baluchestan Province.
There are increasing reports of people burning the regime’s propaganda billboards and posters of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, writing anti-regime slogans in graffiti, and launching attacks using Molotov cocktails targeting various regime-affiliated sites, mostly bases of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) paramilitary Basij units. Statues and posters of former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani have also been constantly targeted in these attacks.
According to reports circulating on social media, regime authorities stationed a large number of security forces out of Gohardasht (Rajaie-Shahr) Prison of Karaj, west of Tehran in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Activists say this could have been in preparation for the execution of Mohammad Ghobadlou, a protester arrested in the recent rallies of the ongoing revolution.
Mohammad Broghani is another arrested protester on death row in Gohardasht Prison and reports indicate that his death sentence has been temporarily halted.
Ghobadlou and Broghani were sentenced to execution after being tortured into coerced confessions and without due process even according to the regime’s own laws.
Parents and other people gathered outside Gohardasht Prison in the early hours of Monday, January 9, to protest and prevent the mullahs’ regime from executing the two young men.
The protesters began chanting anti-regime slogans in their rally, including: “I will kill those who killed my brother!” and “This is the last message: another execution and there will be more uprisings!”
People in the cities of Ahvaz and Isfahan have been holding vigils and ceremonies to honor the memory of four individuals arrested in the recent protests, tortured into coerced confessions, and rushed to be executed by the mullahs’ regime.
The Iranian people will forever praise their brave protesters, including the late Mohsen Shekari, Majidreza Rahnavard, Mohammad Mehdi Karimi, and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi once again hailed the brave Baluchis who continue their protests against the mullahs’ theocracy despite the regime’s ongoing crackdown and oppression and seek to continue this revolution to establish freedom and democracy.
“Our Baluch compatriots once again took to the streets of Zahedan, denouncing the principle of Velayat-e Faqih, rejecting both the monarchic and religious dictatorships. They underscored the Iranian people’s desire for people’s sovereignty and the regime’s overthrow,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
January 13, 2023: Protests and strikes in Zahedan, Rask, Khash, Taftan, Sarableh, and Tehran